Water warning issued in the UK experience is 'abnormally dry' spring | British news





Some of the countries have warned that millions of households can face water restrictions as they experience “abnormally dry”.

The UK warned that the rainfall is not sustained and faces the “median” risk of drought this summer.

Although there is no HOSEPIPE BANS plan, a water resource company said that it may have to implement measures, including restrictions for the next few months.

Learn about the prediction of the area

The regulatory agency urged the utility to reduce leaks and take measures to save customers.

Thames Water warned of the possibility of water restrictions of 16 million customers when the weather became dry.

Image: A woman walks along the dry part of the bait reservoir bed near Ripemon Den. PIC: Reuters

MET Office said spring has become “abnormally dried.”

The predictor said since the end of February, the “high -block” high -pressure continuous region of high pressure in this country is being criticized.

Such a system takes the lower air to inhibit cloud formation and prevent rain.

MET Office has been strengthened by the amplified jet stream, which has been captured to capture high pressure in place and led the dry spell for a long time.

Some areas can see a short shower, but most of the British will be dried throughout the weekend and will be dried next week.

Read more in Sky News: The person sent in prison for 38 years was convicted of sexual assault at Groupho Club.

Dry, warm and clear spring

This year's spring can be one of the most dry records.

Sky News Weather Producer Joanna Robinson said, “It was not only dry but warm and clear.

She said in March and April, “very dry”. This means that 43%and 56%of the average rainfall continues until May, respectively.

In the UK, spring accounted for 35%of the average rainfall, and at this point, about 79%would be expected.

Trees and plants are stressed due to lack of rain.

The National Trust said, “It's incredible,” he said, “It's incredibly” about the spring, which could contribute to the wet weather and the recent sunlight of cherry blossoms, blue bells, apple flowers, and Hawthon.

But REBECCA BEVAN, a senior national consultant on The Trust's plant health and sustainability, said: “As this spring is one of the most dry records this year, this early exhibition would have followed less performance in the summer.

“Due to the drought, the growth is slow, the flowering is poor, and the risk of diseases such as Blackspot and Mildew can increase.

“Gardeners deplete the reserves necessary for agricultural and wild creatures, so the gardeners should not spray water with water. Installing water butts is the best way to catch all the rain obtained to use in the garden.”

