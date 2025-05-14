



Get information by free update

Join the Chinese trading MyFt Digest directly to the received letter.

China has criticized trade transactions between the United Kingdom and the United States and can be used to create Chinese products in the UK supply network and complicated London's efforts to rebuild the relationship with Beijing.

The sealed trade transaction with the UK last week was the first Trump administration since the Trump administration last month, including strict security requirements for the UK and the pharmaceutical industry.

Beijing said that when I asked about the contract, the basic principle is that the agreement between countries should not be aimed at other countries.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that cooperation between countries should not oppose or harm third parties.

This opinion is in a difficult position between the two superpowered powers in London, and it can be more difficult for the British government to reset its relationship with China.

Beijing warned the nations to sign a trade deal with the United States, which threatens China's interests, fearing that President Donald Trump would use bilateral negotiations with American executive partners to cut China in the supply chain in a supply chain.

China also accelerated the efforts to remove foreign antacids from its own supply chain and fixed it against the stop of trade war.

Over the last few weeks, trade transactions have reduced US punitive US imposals for British automobiles and steel exports, but have not eliminated 10 %tariffs on British products.

Target remedies for each sector on steel and automobiles were also assigned only the conditions in which the UK strives to immediately meet the requirements for ownership of supply chain security and related production facilities.

British officials clearly stated that China was the intended goal of that state. The contract depends on the so -called Section 232 survey, which determines how certain income affects US security.

According to the Trade -oriented government advisor, London's acceptance of Washington's security provisions raised surprise and concern in Beijing.

China said that the Chinese government torture, which needs to say that the British should not rush to agree with the transaction, did not require a nomination.

Zhang Yansheng, a senior researcher at the China Machine Economy Research Academy, said it would be clear that Washington would force other governments to accept similar provisions in trade negotiations to quarantine China.

He said it was not fair to China for this. This type of poison clause is actually worse than tariffs.

The Zhang said in a conversation with the United Kingdom that the problem should be raised bluntly, but it should be immediately prevented from retaliation.

suggestion

The fundamental problem is that the United States and other countries are secondary actors. It is necessary to discuss in trade dialogue with the United States.

On Monday, the United States and China agreed on the 90 -day truce in the trade war, and Washington temporarily reduced the tariffs on China's imports to 145 %to about 40 %.

If both sides reach an agreement to prevent the flow of pentanil precursors from Chinese producers to the United States, these charges can be reduced by 20 percentage points again. As a result, China's Trump tariff level will lower the level of tariffs for US allies, such as the United Kingdom.

On Monday, China has agreed to reduce the level of retaliation for US imports, such as energy products and farm products, from 125 %to 10 %.

The British government said the UK has signed a US trade contract to secure thousands of jobs, protect British companies, and lay the foundation for greater trade.

He added that trade and investment with China is also important in the UK, and the UK continues to participate in practically in areas that are rooted in the UK and global interests.

Additional report of Lucy Fisher in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/52f7be1c-e708-4b01-b486-7f189a52c842 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos