Trump in the Middle East: How many American-Gulf investments are worth? | Donald Trump News





US President Donald Trump began his tour in the Middle East, arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, just after 10 am, where he was welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS).

During his three -day trip, he will also go to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (water), emphasizing the guarantee of economic agreements with three of the richest nations in the world.

The trip will involve discussions on investment opportunities, and some experts say that Trump could urge Gulf countries to reduce oil prices.

When will Trump visit each country?

Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), where he was welcomed by MBS. The same day, he should attend a Saudi investment forum featuring leading companies such as Blackrock, Citigroup, Palantir, Qualcomm and Alphabet.

On Wednesday, he had to participate in a Gulf summit in Riyadh, before going to Qatar later during the day. He will conclude his trip to the water on Thursday, May 15.

Trumps the first visit as president was in Saudi Arabia

During his first mandate, from 2017 to 2021, Trump became the first American president to make the Middle East his first international destination, breaking with the longtime tradition to visit North American countries first.

His trip to Saudi Arabia from May 20 to 22, 2017 during which he attended the Riyadh summit was a calculated decision to strengthen defense ties and obtain substantial weapons agreements.

During this trip, Trump also visited Israel and Palestine.

Although Trump did not go to Qatar or the United Arab Emirates during his first mandate, he met Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the King of Bahrains Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the top of the Riyadh.

During the summit, Trump and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud signed an arms contract of $ 110 billion, including anti -missile defense systems, tanks, combat ships and cybersecurity technology, with the intention of buying $ 350 billion in 10 years.

A memorable moment of this trip in 2017 in Saudi Arabia took place during the inauguration of the World Center for the Fight against Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. In a surreal photo session which quickly became viral, Trump stood alongside King Salman and President El-Sissi hands on a brilliant orb.

From left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, the first lady of the United States Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, at the new world center for the fight against extremist ideology in Riyadh on May 21, 2017 [Saudi Press Agency via AP]

What is the value of American-bulf investments?

Sami Al-Arian, director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs of Istanbul Zaim University, told Al Jazeera that Trump had been very expressed about his goal in visiting the three Gulf states: investments.

The Trumps administration would have discussed the possibility of accelerating investments by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and water before its trip to the region.

He tries to draw thousands of dollars from these countries, Al-Arian told Al Jazeera.

He has already said that he hoped to obtain $ 1 billion from Saudi Arabia in terms of arms sales and commercial transactions, he said.

US-SAUDI investments

According to the latest data from the United States Ministry of Commerce, the Total Stock of Direct Foreign Investment (IDE) in Saudi Arabia reached $ 11.3 billion in 2023.

Conversely, IED actions with Saudi Arabs in the United States amounted to $ 9.6 billion, mainly in transport, real estate, plastics, automotive, financial services and communications, according to the Commerce Department.

These figures are only FDI, no other investments, such as portfolio investments or short -term financial flows.

American investments

In 2023, the total stock of American FDI in Qatar was estimated at 2.5 billion dollars.

According to the US-Qatar Business Council, American companies that facilitated FDIS in Qatar have focused on the fields of energy, petrochemicals, construction, engineering and communication technologies.

Conversely, IDE Qatari's actions in the United States reached $ 3.3 billion in 2023, with concentrated investments in financial services, energy and real estate.

American investments

In 2023, the Total Stock of American Water FDI reached $ 16.1 billion.

According to the Reuters news agency, in 2023, the main IDE drivers were the sectors of manufacturing, finance and insurance, construction and wholesale and retail trade.

Meanwhile, the water's actions in the United States totaled $ 35 billion in 2023 in financial services, transport, food and drinks, aerospace and commercial services, according to the Commerce Department.

In March, the National Water Security Advisor Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Trump and hired 1.4 Billion of dollars in investments in the United States for 10 years in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing.

Arms trade between nations

The United States is the largest exporter of weapons in the world and a better supplier in the Gulf countries.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia each represented 6.8% of the total importance of global weapons for 2020-24, which makes them the third and fourth largest importers in the world.

Water is the 11th largest importer in weapons, representing 2.6% of global imports for the same period.

Saudi Arabia is the main recipient of American weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Between 2020 and 2024, Saudi Arabia received 12% of total USS weapons exports.

About 74% of Saudi arms imports come from the United States.

According to Reuters, Trump is about to offer Saudi Arabia a value of weapons worth more than $ 100 billion during his trip.

During the 2020-24 period, the United States was the best weapon supplier in Qatar, representing 48% of its imports.

In March, the US State Department approved a large set of weapons in Qatar worth $ 2 billion, which includes long -range maritime surveillance drones and hundreds of missiles and bombs.

During the same period, the United States was also the best supplier of water weapons, representing 42% of importance of weapons in the country.

