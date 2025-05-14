International
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 TEE TIMES: Full Group and British Starting Time for First Round in Quail Hollow | Golf news
Groups and Times for the 107th PGA Championship Opening Round held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlow CLUB in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Masters Champion Rory Mcilroy will be hit on Thursdays on a local time (1322 BST) on 8.22A local time with the champion Xander Schauffele and World NO 1 Scottie Scheffler and start bidding for major titles.
MCILROY has already won four PGA tour titles, and Northern Irishman has now won the fourth time of the year.
Mcilroy says that victory in Masters means 'light feeling' in Quail Hollow in the PGA Championship.
The three winners, Brooks Koepka, received bids for other titles from the company of former Open Champion Shane Lowry and Rickie Fowler, and the American open champion Bryson dechamau made three balls with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland I rode.
Jordan Spies, who won the victory, are Mcilroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen 2018 Master Champion Patrick Reed and Ryder Cup to join the Golf's Career Grand Slam Club Campaign with Star Ludvig åberg.
Jordan Spieshes hopes to be the seventh member of 'Grand Slam Club' at PGA Championship this week and admitted that he was inspired by Mcilroy's achievements at Masters on Thursday R1 Times.
Unless mentioned; All time bst; [CFT] It represents a member of the Corebridge Financial Team.
Start in hole 1
1200 Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington (IRL), Martin Kaymer (GER)
1211 John Somers [CFT]Taylor Moore, David Puig (ESP)
1222 Kurt kiteama, Nic ishee [CFT]Alex Noren (SWE)
1233 JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN), Tom Johnson [CFT]
1244 Davis Thompson, Bud Caule, Nico Echavarria (COL)
1255 Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry
1306 Stephan Jaeger (GER), Chris Kirk, Robert Macintyre (SCO)
Check out the best shots in the tournament history ahead of the PGA Championship this week.
1317 Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Karl Vilips (AUS), Laurie Canter (ENG)
1328 Stevens, Rico Hoey (PHI)
1339 Barbie Gates [CFT]Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
1350 Throston Lawrence (RSA), Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall (ENG)
1401 Greg Koch [CFT]Marco Penne (ENG), Ryan Gerard
1412 Dylan Newman [CFT]Daniel Van Tonder (RSA), Victor Perez (fra)
1730 Michael kartrude [CFT]Sami Valimak (FIN), Jake Knapp
1741 Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1752 Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1803 Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Zalatoris, Adam Scott (from)
1814 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa
1825 Jordan Spies, Patrick Reed, Ludvig åberg
Sophie Walker goes to the Audi Performance area to analyze the golf swing of Spies.
1836 Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim (KOR)
1847 Bryson Dochambeau, Viktor Hovland (NOR), Gary Woodland
1858 Sergio Garcia (ESP), Daniel Berger, Russell Henley
1909 Justin Rose (ENG), Cameron Smith (Aus), Brian Harman
1920 Brandon Bingaman [CFT]The sanctuary was made.
1931 Takumi Kanaya (JPN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Tom McKibbin (NIRL)
1942 Keita Nakajima (JPN), Timothy Wiseman [CFT]Beau Hossler
Start in hole 10
1205 John Parry (ENG), Justin Hicks [CFT]Ryan Fox (NZL)
1216 Andre Who [CFT]Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power (IRL)
1227 MAX MCGREEVY, SAHITH Theegala, SEPP Straka (Aut)
1238 Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry (IRL)
1249 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Jason Day (AUS)
1300 Jon Rahm (ESP), Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)
Jon Rahm says he is more concerned about the quantity of the main title he can win rather than achieving the Grand Slam success last month.
1311 Corey Conners (CAN), My Woo Lee (AUS), Rasmus Hojgaard (IT)
1322 Rory Mcilroy (NIRL), Xander Schauffare, Scottie Scheffler
1333 Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard (the), Max Greyserman
1344 Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick Mcnea
1355 Akshay Bhatia, Denny Mccarthy, Sam Burns
1406 John Catlin, Garrick Higgo (RSA), Jesse Droemer [CFT]
1417 Eugenio Chacarra (ESP), RuPe Taylor [CFT]Justin lower
1725 KEITH MITCHELL, BOB SOWARDS [CFT]ADAM HADWIN (Can)
1736 ERIC COLE, ERIC STEGER [CFT]CAM DAVIS (from)
1747 Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol [CFT]Jacob Bridgeman
1758 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Bye She (KOR), JJ SPAUN
1809 Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor (Can), Dean Burmaster (RSA)
1820 Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai (ENG)
1831 Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1842 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Patton Kizire, Matt Mccarty
1853 Tyler Collet [CFT]Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland (ENG)
1904 Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel
1915 Rafael Campos (PUE), Ryan Lenahan [CFT]Matt Wallace (ENG)
1926 Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Elvis Smylie (from), Brian Campbell
1937 Kevin Yu (TPE), Larkin Gross [CFT]Johnny Keefer
Who will win the PGA Championship?
|
