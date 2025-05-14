How the American-Chinese trade war started and where it is now





The American-Chinese trade war has experienced several tariffs and reprisal measures. In three months, the product tax imported into the United States from China increased from 10% in February to 145% in April. China reacted by increasing the prices on American imports, and among which was a 125% tax on rare earth elements and the magnets used to make weapons and electronics. After the first series of commercial negotiations in Switzerland during the weekend, the United States and China agreed with a 90-day break on most of the rates they imposed in the past month. The combined rate of American tariffs on Chinese imports will be reduced to 30% against 145%, while Chinas direct debits on American imports will be reduced to 10% by 125%, both countries said in a joint statement. Here is an overview of the evolution of the trade war with China: American actions rallied on Monday in the middle of the reduction of Chinese prices. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite increased by at least 3%, while the industrial average of Dow Jones won 2% when the markets closed Monday.phnjcmlwdcb0exblpsj0zxH0l2phdmfzy3jpchqipfmdw5jdglvbigpeyj1c2ugc3ryawn0ijt3Aw5kb3cuywrkrxzlbnrmaxn0zw5lcigibwc2fc2fc2f NZSISKGZ1BMN0AW9UKGUPE2LMKHZVAWQGMCE9PWUUZGF0YVSIZGF0YXDYXBWZXITAGPZ2H0PE3ZHCIB0PWRVRVY3VTZW50LNF1ZXJ5U2VSZWN0B3JBGWOIM LMCMFTZSIPO2ZVCIHYXIGYXBPBIBLLMRHDGFBIMRHDGF3CMFWCGVYLWHLAWDOCJDKWZVCIHYXIGCJ0WO3I8DC5SZW5NDGGG7CIXTPZIH0W3JDLMNRLBB NRXAW5KB3C9PT1LLNVDXJJZSL0W3JDLN0EWXLLMHLAWDODD1LLMMRHDGFBIMDGF3CMFWCGVYLWHLAWDODW2FDKKSJWECKS0PKX0OTS8L3NJCMLWD4K

New York –

The American-Chinese trade war has experienced several tariffs and reprisal measures. In three months, the product tax imported into the United States from China increased from 10% in February to 145% in April.

China reacted by increasing the prices on American imports, and among which was a 125% tax on rare earth elements and the magnets used to make weapons and electronics.

After the first series of commercial negotiations in Switzerland during the weekend, the United States and China agreed with a 90-day break on most of the rates they imposed in the past month.

The combined rate of American tariffs on Chinese imports will be reduced to 30% against 145%, while Chinas direct debits on American imports will be reduced to 10% by 125%, both countries said in a joint statement. Here is an overview of the evolution of trade war with China:

American shares gathered on Monday in the middle of the decline in the news of Chinese prices. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite increased by at least 3%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average won 2% when the markets closed on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/us-china-trade-war/64745818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos