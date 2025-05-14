



The British Development Minister will inform MPS that the era of viewing the British government as a world charity is over because it considers MPS's aid for overseas projects that support education and feminist organizations.

Baroness Jenny Chapman will present a vision for aid as the government budget will be fundamentally reduced over the next two years when it appears in front of the Congress International Development Committee on Tuesday.

The UKS Foreign Ministry says pivotes from fracture to partnerships, and should focus more on sharing expertise in overseas UK instead of spending cash.

The department is investigating almost all the current aid spending on the reduction of possible reductions as part of the overall expenditure review.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister Keir Starmers, about 6 billion people fall each year to raise funds to improve defense investment, and the decline of about 6 billion people is falling every year to 0.3 %from 2027 to 0.3 %.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering gender and inclusive initiatives that stop the aid funds for a nation's educational project and support feminist organizations in a particular region.

The end of financial support for a program that supports the revolution of one country and projects on other countries' digital services are being considered, they said.

In the world of 0.7 [per cent] We can run this project, but not in the world of 0.3. [per cent]A government official said. Some of these cases can provide expertise instead of spending, the person added.

The department is expected to continue to prioritize aid in three specific areas of humanitarian, climate and health initiatives, but significant cuts are also on this category.

The current humanitarian aid delivered to Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza was resonated by Starmer.

Baroness Jenny Chapman, Secretary of State Andy Rain/EPA/SHUTTERSTOCK

Chapman will also inform MP that there will be new emphasis on MPs to achieve taxpayers' value for money with aid funds spent overseas.

We must prioritize and focus on effects more than anything else. She speaks to the committee and adds: The biggest influence and the biggest spending are always the same.

Much of the Country AID budget is used to accommodate the exile applicants in the UK and compresses additional funds that can be spent overseas.

Chapman is dedicated to international development, and the government will assert a proposal to promote institutions providing institutions that provide overseas institutions, including universities, London, MET office, land registration cattle, and HMRC, schematically insist on proposals and argue as an alternative for helping spending.

The central goal is that the state is more flexible and supported so that developing countries can grow their economy.

Experts are likely to emphasize the challenges of this approach in the poorest countries, especially in a desolate country.

Chapman will claim that the UK is dedicated to international development.

One Campaign, an international non -party organization that focuses on improving Africa's economic opportunities and improving health results, had its first step towards the potential review of the reduction of aid budget last week.

It was a preliminary action letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the FT, which challenges the legitimacy of the British government aid cuts. Under the law passed in 2015, the UK argues that it is legally arrested to support 0.7 %of GNI.

The previous conservative government cuts the budget to 0.5 %in 2021, but quotes the exceptional situation of the covid epidemic, but the letter argued that the reduction of the latest aid spending was presented as a long -term strategic relocation of the expenditure priority rather than a temporary response to emergency demands.

Public officials allow the International Development Act to allow a temporary start from a 0.7 %goal due to the financial situation, which should be explained in the annual report on Congress. FCDO will meet all legal requirements, according to the law, they said.

A rich man in the government added that a campaign letter was a disappointing waste of money.

