



A price with a dollar panel is on the sidewalk outside a Walmart store in La Habra, California, Wednesday April 2. Jae C. Hong / AP hide legend

Babinet Legend Jae C. Hong / AP

The news that the United States and China have taken a massive price break on top of each other have American companies rush to import goods that have been in ports or factories in China for 40 days.

The agreement, announced after that the negotiators of the two countries met in Switzerland during the weekend, reduces American taxes on Chinese products at 30% compared to the 145% imposed by President Trump in early April. China has agreed to reduce its taxes to 10% compared to the 125% it imposed in response to the United States

Actions increased after the news of the agreement. But uncertainty is a major factor that will continue to weigh on the US economy, Morning Morning Morning Edition, chief economist of the KPMG US, told Morning Morning Morning.

Swonk compared it to a broken stopper at an animated intersection.

“Everyone suddenly slows down to a ramp to try to cross the stop, not knowing which person is supposed to go and then,” said Swonk. “And some undress completely and make a U-turn, wait for the traffic to be deleted or that the stop light is repaired.”

Addressing Leila Fadel of NPR, Swonk shared her reflections on the reasons why the United States agreement with China could be a new mixed for consumers.

Good and bad news.

Swonk said the good news in the agreement is that trade will flow again.

She added that it will take time for freed goods in response to the lower prices to reach the American market, so that buyers can always see shelves of empty stores.

But “this kind of stop programs are things that can make very great political errors,” said Swonk, adding that when you consider inflation and how it has an impact on the American economy “, we remember the pandemic and it is much easier to close factories than to crawl them again.”

“It is the same thing where all of a sudden, a lot of freight shipping costs increased as a result of the pandemic, which was an additional cost in addition to the prices,” she added.

Stagflation is possible.

Swonk said the last 40 days have led to paralysis on the import of goods and now panic to bring them. These two factors, she added, can make stagflation, a period during which the economy undergoes higher costs for goods, higher unemployment and slower economic growth.

This combination is what the federal reserve is worried about most, said Swonk. The federal reserve voted earlier this month to maintain stable interest rates, citing concerns about economic uncertainty and higher unemployment risks and higher inflation.

“And it is not only a unique event because of nature in layers and inequality [with] What prices have been applied, “said Swonk.” It is a multiple event that provokes these additional disturbances in the supply chain like what we see at the moment. “”

The last time the United States has experienced stagflation, SWONK said it was in the 1970s. During this time, oil prices increased, as was the cost of goods and Americans accepted high inflation in the context of life.

Until the Fed knows that inflation is under control, Swonk said he will have to retain additional rate drops.

The agreements with other countries will take time.

The Trump administration presented this last agreement with China as a success. Last week, the White House concluded an agreement with the United Kingdom which raised prices on British steel and aluminum, but left a 10% price on most other British products. The British trade agreement was the first since Trump allowed strong taxes around the world.

Swonk said it would be very difficult for the Trump administration to hammer 90 negotiations in 90 days with other countries, adding that even the transactions that have been announced have very temporary rules on how they are implemented.

“These things generally take years. The rule of law and the ability to apply it are much more difficult when you do not find a multilateral framework,” said Swonk. “It's more difficult. It's just head-to-face.”

President Trump took a price hiking break in other countries in early April for 90 days, saying that more than 75 countries had contacted the search for transactions with the United States. Some of these prices could resume in early July.

The radio version of this story was published by HJ May. Digital was published by Treye Green.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/13/nx-s1-5395730/china-tariff-deal-temporary-inflation-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos