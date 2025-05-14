The BBC checks the Stephen Fry, Tom Daley lineup.





The camera is rolling in the Scottish Highlands of Celebrity Traitors UK, and the BBC finally checked the lineup.

Stephen Fry, Ted Lasso Star Nick Mohammed and singer Paloma Faith are three of the 19 celebrities who are three who are surning the traitors from those who are faithful in the first celebrity season of the BBC's Smash Hit.

Other big names in Scotland include Line of Duty Star Mark Bonnar, Comedian Alan Carr, singer Charlotte Church, Olympian Tom Daley and Sports Broadcaster Clare Balding. The overall lineup is as follows:

The BBC huted Hershey to celebrities for several weeks, but the sun revealed most of the names two weeks ago.

Celebrities will be able to win the best detection, backstiving and trust games, hoping to receive up to £ 100,000 ($ 132,000) for the selected charity. The traitor trio begins when the remaining faithful people try to sniff and deport them every night, and compete in the challenge during the day.

The BBC and Producer Studio Lambert will be happy to see the celebrities they have secured. In the United States, traitors played with hybrid celebrities-Civilian games, but the British version has aired three successful private seasons so far, which has created celebrities from brake out participants such as the winners of the season 2, Harry Clark and Arch-Villain Paul Gorton.

The show is currently being filmed and will be broadcast on the BBC in the fall before the start of the private version of Season 4 early next year. The traitors probably had a great influence on the cultural enthusiasts of the BBC's brake out watercooler for 10 years.

The presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “We are very lucky to say that these gorgeous people are example, we will easily accept them, and they will just go around the castle and eat toast for several weeks, but it will be a lie.”

All lineup

Alan Car -Comedian

Cat Burns -Singer/Composer

CELIA IMRIE-Actor

Charlotte Church -Singer/Actor

Clare Balding -Broadcaster and Author

David olusoga -historian and filmmaker

Joe Marler -Former British rugby player and podcaster

Joe Wilkinson -Comedian

Jonathan Ross -Presenter

Kate Kara Way -Broadcaster

Lucibo Mont -Comedian

Mark Bonnar-Actor

Nick Mohammed -Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana -Content Creator

Paloma Faith -Singer/Composer and Actor

Ruth Code -Actor

Stephen Fry -Actor, Writer, Presenter

TAMEKA EMPSON -Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley -Olympic, writer, broadcaster and entrepreneur

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2025/05/celebrity-traitors-uk-bbc-confirms-lineup-stephen-fry-1236395300/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos