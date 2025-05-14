



The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he would raise all sanctions against Syria, declaring that it was time for the country to move forward, giving a nation devastated by years of ruinous civil war a crucial opening to relaunch its broken economy.

Speaking during an investment forum in the Saudi Arabies Riyadh on his Middle East tour on Tuesday, Trump said that punitive measures had achieved their objective and were no longer necessary.

I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of magnitude, he said. It's their time to shine. Removed them all.

The president ended his remarks with a direct message to Damascus: good luck, Syria. Show us something very special.

The announcement marks a dramatic change in years policy in Washingtons towards Syria, where sanctions targeted the government of President Bashar al-Assads during the war years, and the country in general about its repression against dissent and human rights violations during this period of almost 14 years.

Syrians have undergone hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions were moved during the war.

There is a new government which, we hope, will succeed in stabilizing the country and maintaining peace, said Trump in Riyadh, referring to the interim government led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Later Tuesday, Al Jazeera Arabic reported that Al-Sharaa will meet Trump in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to the Director of Relations at the Syrias Ministry of Information.

Trump had noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani in Turkiye this week, and said that his decision to put an end to the sanctions was influenced by conversations with the crown prince of the Saudi Arabs Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Al-Shaibani praised the announcement, calling this a central turning point for the Syrian people while we are heading towards a future of stability, self-sufficiency and real reconstruction after years of devastating war, according to the Sana news agency managed by the State.

Al Jazeeras 'principal political analyst Marwan Bishara, questioned Trumps' decision to raise sanctions and what Damascus is ready to give in return.

While noting that discussions are expected between the United States and the best Syrian diplomats, Bishara asked, but then what?

Bishara said the United States had previously exposed conditions for any comparison with the new Syrian government, including repressions reported on Palestinian groups and possible standardization with Israel. It has also been spoken of standardization with Israell that the New Syria will join the Abraham agreements at the expense of the Palestinians, he said.

Key obstacle deleted, but others remain

The relief of the sanctions will be greeted by the government of Al-Sharaas, which also says that it wants to move away from the corrupt system which gave the Loyalists of Al-Assad a privileged access to government contracts and kept the key industries in the hands of the Al-Assad family and its Allawite base.

Omar Rahman, member of the Middle East Council on World Affairs, says that if it is important not to overestimate the importance of Trumps promise to raise sanctions in Syria, this is an important step in the future of a nation devastated by war years.

He removes a key obstacle in their ability to establish a kind of economic development, economic prosperity, he told Al Jazeera. But there are many other obstacles and challenges with which the country is faced.

Rahman said Saudi Arabia had helped push the United States to its decision to remove sanctions.

I think the United States was really dragging their feet on the sanctions that they wanted to use it as a lever effect in order to push other policies in Syria, he said, adding that in addition to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, was also putting pressure on this hinged result.

It was not something that was too difficult to do for Trump, added Rahman. He didn't need to get anyone's permission. He didn't even need consent of the congress.

The new Syrian government has sought to rebuild the country's diplomatic links, in particular with international financial institutions. It also counts on the rich Arab States of the Gulf to play an essential role in the financing of the reconstruction of Syrian infrastructure and ravaged by the war and the revival of its economy.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced in April that they would regain the debt of the Syries at the World Bank totaling approximately $ 15 million.

The United Kingdom has also eliminated its sanctions against 12 Syrian government entities, including the Ministries of Defense and the Interior and the Directorate General of Intelligence.

But military attacks persist.

Israel has carried out multiple air strikes in Syria since the withdrawal of al-Assads. The presidency of the countries denounced an Israeli attack near the presidential palace of Damascus as a dangerous escalation earlier this month.

The tensions between Israel and Syria soared after the Israeli government accused the Syrian authorities not to protect the minority of the Druze country.

The Syrian government and the Druze have reached an agreement after days of violence, the latter saying that they did not need an intervention or protection of Israel.

Israel previously qualified the acting government of the Syrias an Idlib terrorist group which took Damascus by force.

Bishara warned the role of Israel in the destabilization of Syria. The one who occupies Syrian territory is Israel, who intervenes in Syria, trying to divide and weaken it, he said. He urged US officials to pressure Israel to stop his interference as the sanctions are lifted and that Syria is trying to rebuild.

Decades necessary to recover

A February report in the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) estimated that at current growth rates, Syria would need more than 50 years to return to the economic level it had before the war, and it called for a massive investment to accelerate the process.

The study of the UNDP indicated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, a quarter is unemployed and the gross domestic product (GDP) unemployed less than half of its value in 2011, the year when the war began.

The score of the human development index of the Syrias, which factors of life expectancy, education and standard of living, fell to its worst level since its first inclusive in the index in 1990, which means that war has erased decades of development.

The UNDP report estimated that the Syrias lost GDP during the 2011-2024 war at around 800 billion dollars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/13/trump-says-us-to-lift-syria-sanctions-ending-years-of-washingtons-policy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos