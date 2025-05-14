The road around 2026 The FIFA World Cup is gaining momentum in September while the American national team for men faces the Asian powers Korea Republic and Japan





Atlanta (May 13, 2025) The American national team for men will face the Asian Pores Korea of ​​the Republic and Japan while the excitement continues to be built before the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the soil at home.

The matches will offer a precious USMNT experience against the superior quality teams of the Confederation of Asian football, a potential overview of opponents and styles they could face the World Cup.

The United States will first host Korea in the Republic on September 6 at Sports illustrated Stadium in Harrison, the NJ kick-off from the New York Red Bulls home is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the match broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo, and broadcast on Max, Universo and Peacock.

The USA-Japan, presented by Allstate, occurs almost 25 years after the USMNT's first visit to Columbus, Ohio and what has become a special place in the history of American football. The Lower.com field and the USMNT welcome the Japanese 15th row team on September 9, the match debated at 7:30 p.m. and available on TNT, Max, Universo and Peacock.

The two games will be transported live on the radio, because Westwood One Sports will deliver the English language comments for the first time while the longtime partner Ftbol de Primera has the call in Spanish.

Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@usmnt), Instagram (@usmnt), Facebook and the official American football application.

Tickets

Tickets for the two games are sold to the public on Friday May 16 at 10 a.m.

The presale of these matches will start on Wednesday May 14 at 10 a.m., the time of the local place and will take place on Friday May 16 at 10 a.m.

The members of the circle supporting the American football development fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticket office needs. Click here or [email protected] for more information.

Exclusive attentive for American football initiates

To have the opportunity to buy tickets in front of the general public, fans should consider Bearningu.S. Insiders Soccer. Membership is free for standard initiates.

Sales Schedulepresale Date & Start Time Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Mer., May 14 | 10 H Time Local of the Place VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Sea., May 14 | 13 H PM Local Sine Time Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) sea., May 14 | 16 h Local time of the Standard Place Insiders Prévente (Standard initiates) Thursday May 15 | 1 p.m. Visa game from the local room (Visa cards holders only) Thursday May 15 | 16 h Local time Salefri Public, May 16 | 10 hours of local time visa visa

As sponsor of the official payment technology of US Soccer, Visa offers card holders the opportunity to buy tickets before the public date on the sale. Visa card holders can buy tickets from Thursday May 15 from 4 p.m. to Friday May 16 at 8 a.m. As a favorite American football card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the visa presale. The terms and conditions apply.

Even looking for the Republic of Korea

The USMNT has a chance to shoot even in the Lifetime series against Korea Republic with the record currently seated at 2W-3L-2D. The rivalry resumes after more than a decade with the last meeting against the upcoming Taegeuk Warriors on February 1, 2014, when two goals from Chris Wondolowski led to a 2-0 laundering in Carson, California. Faced with a sea of ​​fans dressed in a red, a goal by Clint Mathis and a penalty kick from Brad Friedel won a 1-1 draw in the United States and a critical point in the group's phase.

South Korea is currently in the first place in group 2 in the Round 3 classification in the Confederation of Asian football qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Blue samurai

The story between these teams is short with the United States and Japan, after meeting three times in almost 20 years with the first meeting in 1993. In 2006, a goal and two assists by Taylor Twellman punctuated the United States in a 3-2 victory in a World Cup update match in San Francisco. The teams clashed again before a World Cup in 2022, this time in the penultimate match before going to Qatar. Matt Turner made six stops during the 2-0 defeat in DSSELDORF. Germany, before the United States took place in the 16 final at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Samurai Blue are on a momentum, currently carrying an undefeated race of 12 games dating from February 2024. Japan is the distinction of becoming the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They qualified for the final competition of tournaments eight consecutive and reached the final of 16 of the last two cups.

Back to Red Bulls

It will take almost eight years for the day since the USMNT went up to the field at the New York Red Bulls home. Playing Sports Illustrated Stadium for the fifth time, the Shining Usas moment arrived in 2014 in the second FIFA World Cup sending in Brazil by coincidence against Turkey, the next opponent for the United States on June 7 in East Hartford. On June 1, 2014, Fabian Johnson and Clint Dempsey provided the goals while the combined effort of former metrostars goalkeeper Tim Howard and Brad Guzan led to a 2-0 victory.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, and striker Tim Weah are Red Bull Academy products, while defender Tim Ream began his professional career in a Red Bulls uniform.

At home in Columbus

Columbus occupies a special place in the tradition of the USMNT as host of several important victories against the regional rivals of Mexico in qualification of the World Cup, forever associating the city on the famous back with Cero Refrain. The United States has an imposing record of 10W-1L-3D in the city, with Lower.com Field offering a welcoming environment similar to its predecessor Historic Crew Stadium. Twice, the United States has turned to the last crew house for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifications, and twice it has delivered.

On October 13, 2021, in front of a noisy crowd and closed at 20 165, a frantic start saw the Costa Rica take the lead after only a minute of play. Defender Sergio Dest then marked a spectacular goal to equalize in the 25th minute and striker Tim Weahs Hard-Hit in the 66th led the winning goal of Los Ticos.

Three months later, the United States returned to Colombus, this time, a winner of defender Antonee Robinson helped deliver 1-0 laundry against El Salvador on January 27, 2022, with another crowd of capacities at hand.

