What was the height of the American prices against China in front of President Trump?

During the weekend, the Trump administration announced that it had concluded a trade agreement with China after two days of negotiations.

The White House announced a trade agreement in a declaration of May 11 but did not disclose details. The agreement reached after President Donald Trump announced 145% tariffs on Chinese imports and that China responded with 125% reprisals. The conflict has practically stopped $ 600 billion in annual trade between the two countries.

Here is an overview of the prices between the two countries before Trump started his second term.

What were the prices on China before Trump took up his duties?

Before President Trump's return to the Oval Office, prices between China and the United States had oscillated between 10% and 20% in the past seven years. The current prices that the United States has imposed on China are around 596% higher than at the start of the year.

According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a non-profit research organization, the United States currently has a tariff rate of 124.1% against Chinese goods. On January 1, 2025, the prices were only 20.8%. When President Trump put an end to his first mandate, the prices were 19.3% against Chinese products.

Looking at the same calendar, Chinese prices against American products are now 147.6%. At the start of the year, the prices were 21.2%, 0.4% higher than the American prices. When Trump finished his first mandate, the Chinese prices against the United States were 21.2%, 1.9% higher than the United States

Throughout the mandate of former President Joe Biden, the prices against China only increased twice, while the prices against the United States increased once after falling. The prices against China were 19.3% for the majority of Biden's mandate, going to 19.9% ​​to September 27, 2024 and 20.8% to January 1, 2025.

Prices from China against the United States were set at 21.2% to July 1, 2020 and fell to 21.1% to May 1, 2021. China then rose to 21.2% to January 1, 2025.

Although China has imposed higher prices on goods in the United States, it has done so with less products.

Between September 1, 2019 and February 4, 2025, only 50.3% of US exports were submitted at Chinese prices. During the same period, 66.6% of Chinese exports were submitted to American prices until President Trump passes it 100% in early February.

Trump's trade agreement with China

The two days of meetings in Switzerland were the first between the main leaders of the United States and China since Trump imposed the radical prices on the Asian nation.

Before the weekend trade negotiations, Trump reported an American price for China at a rate of 80%. However, it was not immediately clear if one or the other party had agreed to reduce the other's prices.

Trump distinguished China, which has exported nearly $ 300 billion in the United States to imported it, as a first offender in an American trade deficit of 1.2 Billion. He argued that China has decimated American manufacturing. Trump defended his prices as a key to relaunching the manufacturing sector.

USA Today contributed to this report.

