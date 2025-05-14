Peter Sullivan: The British court overturns the guilty judgment and cries for almost 40 years





London AP-

A man who spent almost 40 years in British prison for murder of Barmide said he was not angry or bitter on Tuesday as a guilty ruling was turned upside down on Tuesday.

Peter Sullivan wore his mouth and spent several years to destroy his beliefs and prove his innocence and ordered his freedom.

SULLIVAN, who watched the hearing on the video of Wakefield Prison in northern England, said he was not a grudge through a lawyer and wanted to see the loved ones.

Because God is my witness, the truth will be free. Attorney Sarah Myatt has read a statement outside the court. Unfortunately, it is unfortunate that we do not give time scale as we develop to solve the wrong we did. I don't get angry and it's not bitter.

He was the longest -lasting victim in the UK, Myatt said.

The 68 -year -old Sullivan was convicted in 1987 for murdering Diane Sindall in Bington, near Liverpool, northwest of England. He was behind the bar for 38 years.

The police said they were returning home from a part -time job at a part -time job at a part -time job at a part -time job at a part -time job at the pub when the van was fueled on Friday, 1986, the police said. She finally saw walking along the road after midnight.

Her body was found in the alley after about 12 hours. She was sexually assaulted and beaten badly.

Sexual fluids found in Sindalls institutions have not been scientifically analyzed until recently. Jason Peter Defense Attorney said that it was not Sullivan according to one test in 2024.

The prosecution was one person. Peter said Peter was a man who sexually assaulted the victim. The evidence here is that one person was not the defendant.

Duncan Atkinson said he did not challenge the appeal and said that if the DNA evidence could be used at the time of investigation, Sullivan could not be prosecuted.

The Merseyside police said they resumed the investigation when the appeals proceeded and promised to do everything to find the killer.

The Criminal Incident Review Committee, which investigated the wrong conviction, did not recommend the 2008 Surlivans case to the Court of Appeal because the test was unlikely to create a DNA profile.

The committee spokesman said that he made the right decision on the basis of evidence at the time, but regretted that he did not identify the potential legacy of justice in the first review.

Sullivan appealed in 2019 without CCRCS help, and the court refused to bid in 2021.

However, the committee filed a case at the end of that year and was able to find a DNA that frees Sullivan by using science and technology that could not be obtained in the initial review.

Judge Timothy Holroyde said that it is impossible to regard the beliefs of appeals as safe in light of the evidence.

The police said the DNA found in the subsequent investigation is no one in the national database. They excluded more than 260 men who were screened since Sindalls Fianc, her family members and their family members and the survey.

Kim Smith, a sister of Sullivans, reflected the case outside the court of two families outside the court.

We have lost Peter for 39 years and at the end of the day, not only us but also Smith said. Peter did not even get the Sindall family. They lost their daughter and will not take her again. We regained Peter and now we have tried to create a life around you again.

