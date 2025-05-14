Trump says that the United States will end up sanctions against Syria while working to deepen diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia





Riyadh, the president of Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump, announced that the United States would cease sanctions against Syria torn by the war to give them a chance of greatness, because he seeks to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and others.

Oh, what I do for the crown prince, said Trump while Mohammed Bin Salman, seated in the front row, crossed his arms on his chest in an expression of gratitude.

It's their time to shine, Trump added. Good luck, Syria. Show us something very special, as they did, frankly, in Saudi Arabia, ok? They will show us something special. Very good people.

People celebrate Wednesday on Omeyyad Square of Damascus after the decision of President Donald Trump to raise sanctions in Syria.Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP via Getty Images

Trump will meet the new president of Syria on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, an announcement confirmed by the White House shortly before the president's start.

In his speech, Trump presented to the leaders of the Middle East a vision of a future imbued with prosperity, commercial transactions and technological advances, which the president treated as an antidote to historical divisions.

His rhetoric contrasts with the words of former president Joe Biden, who considered the kingdom a pariah before taking office. Biden struggled to regain diplomatic bases with Saudi leaders during his presidency after having confronted Bin Salman about the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi 2018, critic of the Saudi government. During Trump's first term, he maintained friendly relations with the Saudis despite international indignation in the face of Khashoggi's death, which US intelligence officials said Bin Salman had approved.

Trump offered an image of the rise of regional powers impregnated with local economic rescue on Tuesday, while holding his host as a model.

I was standing here by imagining a Middle East that would eradicate terrorism and extremism, up as one of the most proud, prosperous and prosperous regions, Trump told a rally of the world's commercial elite and Saudi leaders of the Saudi investment forum. The event, which was held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, included members of his cabinet and advisor Elon Musk, as well as leaders of Palantir, Uber, Google, Amazon and more.

Addressing the crown prince directly, Trump asked, Mohammed, are you sleeping at night? Or are you standing, agitated, thinking, how can I make it even better? Earlier, the two leaders signed a historic investment agreement of $ 600 billion, marking a culmination of ceremonial events.

While Trump offered a strong flattery to his host, he also targeted his predecessors in Washington, rushing to apathetic leaders that he called those who do not throw and run, and who will never take you to the promised land.

He said that too many American presidents found themselves afflicted by the idea that it is our work to examine the souls of foreign leaders and to use American policy to provide justice for their sins. He rejected the idea that American policy should judge the moral of foreign leaders, rather pleading for pragmatic cooperation to stimulate progress.

And Trump has slipped the destructive forces of the region, citing the management of Irans as the most damaging of all, provoking an unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond, even if his administration seeks to conclude an agreement with Iranian leaders on their nuclear programs.

President Donald Trump on stage at King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The applause followed Trump's promise to withdraw the sanctions against Syria. But by announcing its fervent wish that Saudi Arabia soon joins the Abraham agreements “The diplomatic agreements of the first administration of Trump concluded between Israel and several Arab nations, the president drew the silence of the room.

You will do it in your own time, and that's what I want and that's what you want, he added.

Saudi Arabia was an elusive target of Washingtons diplomatic ambitions to extend the agreements, with the War of Israel in Gaza which is looming on the unsuccessful efforts of Bidens to cause the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The current conflict with Hamas remains a point of snack for Saudi Arabia, which has reaffirmed its support for a Palestinian state in recent months.

Trump presented his transactional approach to diplomacy before even leaving Washington by defending a proposed gift from Qatar from a luxury plane. He described it as a contribution that the United States should accept, declaring, I would never be the type to refuse this kind of offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say no, we don't want a free and very expensive plane. But that was the case, I thought it was a big gesture.

It was not only Trump who was looking for opportunities for his agreements during his royal tour of the Middle East. American business leaders also seek to make links with wealthy Saudi investors. A participant in a conference qualified the mood to concentrate excitement and positive engagement.

This dynamic was exposed during ceremonial events to the opulent royal courtyard on Tuesday while the crown prince and Trump greeted him, with hand handles and little conversations, everyone from Alex Karp, the Palantir CEO, and Sam Altman of Openai, to the co-founder of Blackrock Blackrock and the leaders of Bluechip Societies like Amazon and Coca Cola.

The leaders were in Riyadh to present Saudi investors with a deep pocket while the kingdom promises to spend on technology, infrastructure and more. Funded by sovereign wealth, the Kingdoms Public Investment Fund offers a major kickstart for companies that develop in the region. It was also an opportunity to engage directly with Trump while CEOs struggle with the outcome of the president's radical prices.

According to Tesla, SpaceX, SpaceX and an AI company, with his business brother, Kimbal, Kimbal, Kimbal, manages in addition to advising Trump on how to reduce the expenses of federal governments, manages Tesla, SpaceX and an AI company with her business brother, Kimbal.

President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

During a previous meeting with MBS, Trump underlined the opportunity for the long line of American business leaders to leave with a lot of checks. I like to visit you, Trump added. I really think we love ourselves very much.

And he joked about how the promised investments in Saudi Arabia weighed on the country's decision to visit for his first trip abroad in several states. $ 600 billion, knowing you will be a dollars Billion, he said, repeating his request to the Kingdom-RoMedomo increase his investment in the United States by bringing together $ 600 billion promised.

Trump obtained the commitment of $ 600 billion in Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States, including a defense partnership of several billion dollars, the White House said in a statement. As part of the arrangement, said the White House, the Saudi company Datavoltolls invest $ 20 billion in artificial intelligence centers and other technologies, while companies like Google, Salesforce, Uber and Oracle will invest $ 80 billion in projects in two countries. Shamekh IV Solutions, a Saudi health care company, has promised to invest $ 5.8 billion, including through a Michigan factory, to launch a high -capacity IV liquid installation, the White House said.

The White House called the history of the agreement and declared that it inaugurates a new golden era in partnership.

The Trump family has also widened its commercial companies in the Gulf region, building golf courses and luxury properties, and praising an investment of $ 2 billion in its cryptocurrency by an investment company based in Abu Dhabi. There was little cross between the Trump family and their exposed affairs, Omeed Malik, an investor and trading partner of the eldest son of the presidents, Donald Trump Jr., welcomed Trump and the Crown Prince.

Kushner, whose investment capital company has received an investment of $ 2 billion from a fund led by the Saudi Crown Prince, has not joined Trump during the trip and was largely out of the executive since the return of the presidents.

Former White House advisor, Kushner played a key role by helping the broker to win on the signing of the Abraham agreements during the presidents' first mandate, and his close relationship with MBS is well known.

