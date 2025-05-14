The British government announced a significant change in immigration.





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a significant change in immigration to reduce legal migration to the UK.

The most anticipated immigration white paper continues to grow by suggesting labor government proposals to reduce the net migration of England. The goal is to reduce the dependence on immigration systems and improve the education and recruitment of local workers to manage the level of immigration.

The following is a simple major change. We will mention more about the actual impact on our customers for the next few days.

Major replacement systems and British citizenship will take 10 years in the future, and it will take 10 years to settle for all point -based routes that need to hold ILR before having an ILR for five years for five years. Before applying for British citizenship, this change will affect the settlement, reduce citizens 'opportunities and reduce citizens' opportunities. Based on the contribution to the UK economy and society. It is not clear that the government should keep in mind here, but it has been suggested that this will be a point -based evaluation. The life of the UK test will also be reviewed and updated. Workers will return to RQF Level 6, the salary threshold will rise, and immigration technology will increase 32%of the technology level, and Skilled Worker Visas will increase from RQF-3 to RQF-3. The level required for a job role must be at least undergraduate degrees. This approach will reduce the number of jobs eligible to about 180 jobs. Immigration lists will also be abolished. The additional fee for immigration technology that employers pay is 32%, and the funds from this will be used to improve UKS domestic workforce in the priority sector. Employees in a specific sector must produce human resources strategy to justify high -level new employees. A new temporary shortage list will be introduced to cover the role of the sector (less than RQF-6). Students will be reduced from 24 months to 18 months. The government will introduce a fee for the income of higher education providers to reinvest with higher education and technical systems. In order to maintain the sponsorship license, a new traffic light system introduced in the university will be introduced to comply with the university to maintain the university license to strengthen the regulations in maintaining the sponsorship license and to strengthen the level that should be provided internationally. At the end of the year, the Visa and the government vowed to set up a new family policy for refugees who want to bring British, settlers or families to England.

We can expect:

Review of financial requirements that can change the current minimum income requirement 29,000; Changes to English requirements; Strengthening the suitability rules to consider good text requirements; The introduction of a clear framework in relation to the cases based on exceptional situations. There is a positive proposal for a very high talent line that can attract talented individuals who will benefit from talented and expansion visa strategic industries, and the UK economic chain will be implemented to make the best science and design talent to use the world talent visa. Innovative founder Visa will be considered to support entrepreneurs studying at the UK university. It means that new English requirements for various immigrants and stimulates for English language will increase from B1 to B2 for those who are applied under the new and enhanced worker visa path (B1). There is no requirement for the English proficiency of adults who arrive at many rectum and student routes. New English requirements for the level A1 workers and all adult stimulates of the level A1 will be introduced. Individuals are expected to continue to be soft in the UK and improve their English technology, so those who apply for visa expansion should show the progress to level B2 (upper middle) for A2 level (elementary school) and settlement. For those who apply for settlement, English requirements will increase from B2 (intermediate) to B2.

This is unclear now. As mentioned above, immigration white paper refers to the introduction of a new family visa policy before the end of this year, which can mean that some of the above proposals were introduced faster.

Transient contract

Home offices generally do not apply to immigration rules, so individuals should be able to rely on requirements when they enter the United Kingdom.

In other words, considering the goal of reducing the net migration, we will be carefully monitored, showing the scope of introduction of some overall measures.

If the nuances of these changes are released properly, we will continue to share updates.

