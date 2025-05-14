Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka among the invitations to the Ryder Cup dinner





Mark Schlabachmay 13, 2025, 01:14 pm HE

Closesenior College Football Writer author of seven books on university football graduated from the University of Georgia

Charlotte, NC – The captain of the United States team of the Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley, said that he was trying to bring together the best list to face the European team later this summer, and he does not care if golfers participate in the PGA Tour or Liv Golf League.

Last week, Bradley and his Vice-Capitaines organized a team dinner in Philadelphia, the site of the Truist championship. Invitations were sent to the 20 best golfers in the Ryder Cup points ranking and players who participated in the Ryder Cup 2023 teams and the 2024 president.

Publisher's choice

2 linked

This list included the captains of Liv Golf League Bryson Dechambeau, the defending winner of the US Open and the five -year major champion Brooks Koepka.

“We invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were there on points, and they played in previous teams,” said Bradley on Tuesday at a press conference at the Quail Hollow Club, which will host the PGA championship this week.

“It was great to have them there. This Ryder Cup and what comes with it, nobody cares about what is happening in this PGA Tour-Liv side [dispute]. We are trying to bring together the best team. “”

Dechambeau could not go to Philadelphia in person because of the weather, but he participated with the other golfers via Zoom.

“Unfortunately, we had massive storms that morning which delayed me 3 and a half hours, and I could not go to dinner,” said Dechambeau on Tuesday. “But I saw him on Zoom and I also spoke to the captain, and I am running with him. We had a big conversation afterwards.”

The American team will welcome Europeans from the Black State Park Bethpage in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26 to September 28.

The six best golfers in the Ryder Cup ranking after the BMW championship on August 17 will automatically qualify for the team. Bradley will also make choices of six captains.

Scottie Scheffler is currently the first in points, followed by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dechambeau and Russell Henley.

“Listen, I have to continue playing the right golf course and, hopefully, I can do points alone. This is the goal,” said Dechambeau. “Of everything I heard, [the dinner] It was quite inspiring, and I know that the captain will be a great leader for the team, the one he chooses and the one who makes the team. He will do an excellent work at Bethpage. “”

Patrick Reed of Liv Golf is 25th in points, and Kopeka is 91st. The players do not receive the points of the Ryder Cup for their finishes in the Golf Liv events.

Koepka was the only Liv Golf player to have participated in the American team who lost to Europeans 16-11 in Rome in 2023.

“It could mean that there is a liv guy, two guys from Liv, it doesn't matter,” said Bradley. “We will see how this year shakes. It was really great to have them with all the guys. It's been a while since we could do it.”

Also on Tuesday, Liv golf captain Jon Rahm would not say if the captain of the European team Luke Donald guaranteed him one of his six captain choices. Rahm has contributed in the last three European teams and has a record of 6-3-3 in the event.

The champion of masters Rory McILroy leads the classification of the European points of the team, followed by Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hjgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka and Justin Rose. The first six after the British Masters on August 24 will automatically do the team.

Rahm is currently 29th in points.

“This is a question for Luke,” said Rahm. “It's his team. I hope I can qualify, and we don't have to question it. I would think that I am, but it's not mine.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/45128760/bryson-dechambeau-brooks-koepka-attended-us-ryder-cup-dinner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos