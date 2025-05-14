UK Research and Innovation: Provides support through subsidies





Background

The government thinks that research and innovation (R & I) and the spread of new technologies are essential for the future of UKS and achieve major organs and complex policy goals, including the mission to grow the UK economy and achieve net zero.

UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) is the largest single public funding applicator of R & I in R & I, which has a budget of 9.6 billion in 2023-24. Examples of projects approved by UKRI include funds for initial research on microbial fuel cells and hydrogen purification. Development of bone stem cells and biomaterial technology to reduce infection rate and hip repair costs.

Government investments in R & I usually aim to create, apply and provide value from new knowledge and ideas.

However, there are many unique factors that evaluate and achieve the value of money. The new idea will not have a performance of achievement or delivery, and the outcome of innovation involves higher levels of uncertainty, and many projects can potentially lead to other discovery or completely failed.

Report

This report examines the extent of UKRI's principles and conditions for effective support for R & I and actually applied these principles. It focuses on supporting competitive subsidies.

How well the government understands the efficiency of UKRIS by using subsidies to utilize innovation and opportunities about how well the government understands the public sector requirements for R & I, and utilizes the degree of utilization of UKRI's understanding of innovation and developing the best way of approaching the government.

This report does not try to investigate the overall effect of UKRI as an organization.

conclusion

The government believes that investments in UKS R & I systems are essential to achieve long -term policy goals, including missions to grow the UK economy and achieve net zero. UKRI is the largest single public funds of R & I in the UK and spends about $ 9 billion every year.

It is a complex challenge to provide effective support for R & I, which secures value from public sector investments. The new idea will not have a performance of achievement or delivery, and the result of innovation uses higher levels of uncertainty, and many projects can potentially lead to other discovery or completely failed.

UKRI and their predecessors helped to support the world's respected R & I systems, and this system showed that it could effectively respond to new challenges such as Covid-19 Pandemic. UKRI will continue to improve the best way to fund R & I with DSIT and continue to improve.

However, there are still more to maximize the value of the money that UKRI supports R & I. In particular, DSIT and UKRI must define the desired results from R & I expenditures more clearly, and UKRI requires better data to identify the location of the resources and to support decision making.

UKRI also needs to clarify the effect of how ambitious to determine the subsidy funding in the life cycle of subsidy funds, and continues to support the risk of the culture.

