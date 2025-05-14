Scientists looking for jobs abroad in the midst of the assault against research





The drop in opportunities for American researchers is to lead some scientists to seek a job abroad, especially in Europe. Creditizasjr / Getty, Denis Linine / Getty

Last month, economist Matthias Doepke packed three decades of his life in the United States and resigned from his job at the Northwestern University. He sold his house to Evanston, Illinois, and joined his wife and three children in London.

Trump offers unprecedented budget cuts to American science

Doepke will continue his research, which explores how economic development influences families and gender equality, at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he has held a position since 2022.

I certainly did not expect to return to Europe, or even to leave Evanston, known as Doepke, an American citizen from Germany.

Doepkes Move was motivated by the radical changes imposed on the American sciences by the Trump administration. During the four months of about four months which followed its inauguration, the Trumps government began to dismantle American research agencies by dismissing scientists, ending subsidies and budget reduction budgets and sought to exercise increased control over universities.

The movements have prompted some scientists to think of leaving the country.

Nature has been maintained with five American researchers who are looking for or moved abroad due to changes.

Economist Matthias Doepke left the United States after 30 years for a research position in London. Credit: Kemka Ajoku

Research is not evaluated in the same way

Doepke first planned to leave the United States in 2016 after the first election victory. In 2022, he moved with his family to the United Kingdom and began to divide his time between London and Evanston to continue his work at the Northwestern University. Their relocation had to be opened. We wanted to try but keep the opportunity to return to the United States, he said.

The re -election of assets and its administrations have strengthened attacks against science and immigration to its first presidency changed this. Research and knowledge is not evaluated in the same way if they hinder ideology, explains Doepke.

It no longer looks like the right place to raise a family and pursue a research career, he wrote in a Bluesky Post.

Will American science survive Trump 2.0?

However, it was not easy to decide to leave the United States, he said. After 30 years here, you have a family, you have your spouse with a career, you have children who are attached, he adds. We were very happy there.

It is not an atmosphere conducive to the planning of a future

In the midst of concerns about financing cuts and the growing instability of jobs in the American sciences, a European post-doctorator at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, who asked to remain anonymous, decided to leave the United States and accept job offers from institutions in Europe.

Despite a promising career perspective in several Ivy League universities, the researcher, who works in the biological sciences, withdrew from the process of demand in these institutions. Rather, she has chosen to prioritize the balance of professional life and better security of employment abroad.

My choices are motivated by my desire to live in Europe, but the political situation adds self-harm, she says. When financing or your right to live and work in a place can be removed, it is simply not an atmosphere conducive to the planning of a future.

The researcher asked for anonymity because she fears that her opinions could endanger her research activities and because of fear that criticism in a critical manner can do a meticulous examination when she left and entering the country. In recent months, there have been reports from researchers who have been detained or refused to enter US borders in the midst of the repression of immigration. It is quite controversial to be a visa researcher these days, she said.

The United States may lose many good scientists

After 15 years at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, a neuroscientist who wanted to remain anonymous now plans to leave the United States.

Exclusive: NSF stops using new subsidies and existing financing

Although the idea of ​​moving to Europe has long been in his mind for personal and professional reasons for the political climate, concerns concerning scientific financing and fears concerning the management of the country pushed him to reach his colleagues abroad and to prepare for jobs. This is not only one of those moments when you say, if it becomes bad, badly left, he says. He already has.

HES looking at the positions in Austria, Germany and Scotland, and says that other members of its Laboratory of the United States and elsewhere are open to the move.

He asked for anonymity because of his institutions which concern that speaking publicly could endanger its government funding. The United States is at risk of losing many good scientists, he said, and that will not help its competitive advantage.

Cancer researcher, Kristin Weinstein, explores employment possibilities in Canada and Switzerland. Credit: Benaroya Research Institute

Not being able to continue the American dream is difficult

