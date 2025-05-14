



New Delhi (AP) The Indian Government challenged the statement of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday that the ceasefire mediated by the United States between India and Pakistan came in part because it had offered any commercial concessions.

Addressing a weekly press conference, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indians, said that the main leaders of New Delhi and Washington were in contact last week after the intense impasse of the Indian military with Pakistan, but that there was no conversation on trade.

The question of trade has occurred in any of these discussions, said Jaiswal, referring to the conversations held between the American vice-president JD Vance and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as between the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar.

Read more: Modi says that India has only been waiting for military action and will retrieve against other attacks

After the understanding of Saturday between India and Pakistan to stop military action on earth, in the air and at sea, Trump told journalists on Monday that he had proposed to help the two nations with trade if they agreed to defuse.

Watch Trump talking on Monday in the video below.

I said, come on, was going to do a lot of business with you guys. Allows you to stop it. Allows you to stop it. If you stop it, do a job. If you don't stop it, don't go to do the job, said Trump.

And all of a sudden, they said, I think I would be stopped, said Trump, crediting a commercial lever effect to influence the two decisions of the nations. For many reasons, but trade is important, he said.

The soldiers of India and Pakistan had been engaged in one of their most serious confrontations for decades for last Wednesday, when India struck objectives inside Pakistan who, according to him, were affiliated with activists responsible for the massacre of 26 tourists last month at the Kashmir controlled by India. Pakistan has denied links with the attackers.

After India strikes in Pakistan, the two parties exchanged heavy shots along their de facto borders, followed by missiles and drones in the territories, mainly targeting military facilities and bases.

Watch: tensions remain high in India and Pakistan after visible violations for ceasefire ceasefies

The climbing of hostilities between nuclear weapons rivals has threatened regional peace, leading to the calls of world leaders to cool temperatures.

Trump said that he had not only helped to mediate the ceasefire, but that he had also offered mediation on the jijotating dispute in cashmere, a Himalayan region that India and Pakistan claim in full but administer in part. The two nations waged two wars on cashmere, which has long been described as the regional nuclear flash point.

New Delhi also refused Trump’s mediation offer on Tuesday.

We have a long-standing national position according to which any problem linked to the territory of the Union controlled by the federal government of Jammu-et-Cachemire must be resolved by India and Pakistan bilaterally. There was no change in declared politics, said Jaiswal.

The Ministry of Pakistan Foreign Affairs said late Tuesday that Pakistan expeling a member of Indian High Commission for Islamabad, accusing him of an inappropriate unpertified activity and to give him 24 hours to leave the country.

In a Tit-For-Tat move last, India and Pakistan reduced diplomatic presence in Islamabad and New Delhi. So far, none of the expelled diplomats has returned. Pakistan and India regularly expel diplomats from each other for spying allegations.

The writer Associated Press, Mind Ahmed, contributed to this story of Islamabad.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/india-disputes-trumps-claim-that-u-s-trade-incentives-led-to-ceasefire-with-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos