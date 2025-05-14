



The British government's migration plan is facing an imminent challenge this week to overturn the deportation to Bulgaria due to allegations of the cruel conditions faced by immigrants and exile applicants.

According to the government's figures, more than 24,000 returns in the UK have voluntarily occurred in the UK after the July 2024 labor election victory. In 2024, more than 200 people returned to Bulgaria.

The British government is temporarily prepared with some countries, including Bulgaria, and can return the asylum applicants when there is a record of entering the country.

Lawyers, however, are trying to challenge the case of individuals who are expelled to Bulgaria from the United Kingdom and the European Union, and they warn that they are prohibiting torture and inhumane or fallen treatment in the face of treatment that can violate Article 3 of the European Human Rights Convention.

In January, the Guardian reported that the Bulgarian authorities ignored the emergency calls and prevented the efforts to rescue three Egyptian teenage boys. The Bulgarian Interior Ministry said the border reacted timely to the reports of young people in pain, but the body was found in different places and other places.

In December 2024, Guardian reported that Bulgaria was pressing the Syrian asylum to sign a voluntary return document, sometimes putting pressure on the use of violence. Bulgaria's government agencies denied that everyone should return to their own origin.

This week, NNK (Name Kitchen), a humanitarian group working with refugees on the Balkan Peninsula, said that 21 people, including 17 Syrians, returned to Bulgaria from other European countries, and more than two of them were under pressure signed by voluntary return documents.

Syrian women, deported from Germany to Bulgaria, said that Bulgarian officials were pressure to sign a voluntary return contract to send her back to Syria, and he was detained for 18 months and was threatened by the authorities.

Another deported respondent from England said he was beaten several times by the Bulgarian police.

George Sheldon Grun, a case of public law chiefs of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, says the company represent some Syrians challenging the demolition of the British court to Bulgaria.

According to a report from the ground body, Syrian refugees in Bulgaria are often faced with fall and inhuman treatment. The British government considers it as a safe country to return Bulgaria, but suggests that the reality of the removed people is not.

These examples have raised serious questions about the adequacy of protection and the removal of Bulgaria's legal obligations, lawyers said.

Syrians of Bulgaria's Harmanli Transition Camp. Photo: hristo rusev/getty images

In the March 2025 national update, the European Refugee and asylum Council expressed concern that the conditions of accommodation were lower than the basic standards. There is a problem with not only the infection of pests and clean and functional sanitary facilities, but also the problem of not providing essential services such as appropriate food and hot water.

Ana Carolina Fisher Da Cunha, a human rights lawyer and co -author of the NNK report, said the fate of those who were deported from other European countries to Bulgaria.

The Bulgarias asylum system is failing, and it does not support the human rights standards that are legally arrested as EU member states. She said that European countries can no longer justify their profits to Bulgaria, claiming that they are no longer a safe destination.

The reality is that people who return to Bulgaria face the serious dangers of torture and other inhuman and fallen treatment. Returning to Bulgaria should be over.

One home office spokesman said: as the public can expect correctly, a person who illegally has refugee status in other countries will return to the country and return to the country.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Home Affairs approached for comment.

