Zambia warns the envoys after the ambassador reveals to us a “systematic” flight of medical aid





The Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs warned diplomats against interference in the country's affairs, a few days after the American ambassador raised concerns about the “systematic flight” of drugs given to the state of southern Africa.

Mulambo Haimbe said that there was an “growing trend” of the envoys to ignore diplomatic channels, and that could undermine “the spirit of mutual respect”.

He did not name anyone, but his comments were considered directed against the United States ambassador to Lusaka, Michael Gonzales.

Last week, Gonzales called a press conference to announce that the United States cut $ 50 million (37 million) health assistance in Zambia due to the theft of vital drugs that the United States had provided to patients.

He added that he had decided to become a public after held more than 30 unsuccessful meetings with senior Zambian officials.

In his response, Haimbe said that going to government through the media equivalent to interference and was in violation of diplomatic conventions.

“We remain open to the fight against all concerns about appropriate diplomatic channels,” added the minister.

Last week, the United States Embassy said that it had presented its conclusions of alleged corruption to Zambian officials in April of last year, and had aid to stop the theft and translate the culprits to justice.

However, no measure was taken by the Zambian authorities, he added.

On Monday, the Minister of the Interior of the Zambia, Jacob Mwiimbu, said that an alleged flight audit had been completed and given to the security agencies for new measures.

About 75 people were arrested in a national repression which saw more than 400 health establishments attacked on the alleged scam, he said.

“There will be no sacred cows in this pursuit,” added Mwiimbu.

Gonzales said that an inspection carried out by US officials in more than 2,000 pharmacies last year had discovered that most of them sold medication and medical supplies given by the United States.

Zambia Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, said the problem of the current government earlier, which took office in 2021.

Muchima also said that several Zambian officials had been dismissed following the flights identified by the United States, and that a “advanced digital stock monitoring system” had been set up to monitor the supply of drugs.

Reducing aid in the United States, which is expected to take effect next year, would affect drugs to treat malaria, HIV and tuberculosis.

But the Minister of Health reassured the Zambians that there were sufficient stocks of all drugs, there was therefore “no immediate risk of shortage”.

Gonzales said the recent American measure was distinct from the freezing of foreign aid announced by President Donald Trump in January.

Gel has affected health programs across Africa, including critical medical supplies, including HIV drugs.

In March, the president of Zambia, Hakande Hichilema, said that Trump had “slapped us on both cheeks”, saying that it was time for his country to strengthen his treasure to get his own drugs.

The United States represents approximately a third of public health spending in Zambia, the United States Embassy.

