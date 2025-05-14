



The panel “The Big Money Show” discusses the historic journey of President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

President Donald Trump goes to the Middle East to provide more investment in the United States

Trump left Washington, DC on Monday before the visits planned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates until the end of the week. Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, the president will meet the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman while the swing of the agreement begins.

“President Trump will return to [the Middle East] To underline his continuous vision of a proud, prosperous and prosperous Middle East where the United States and the Nations of the Middle East are in cooperative relations and where extremism is defeated in place of trade and culture exchanges, “said the White House, Karoline Leavitt on Friday.

“This trip ultimately underlines how we hold on the edge of the golden age for America and the Middle East, united by a shared vision of stability, opportunity and mutual respect,” added Leavitt.

Trump defends Qatar Jumbo Jew Offer because Boeing in difficulty cannot deliver a new Air Force One fleet

President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman should announce additional Saudi investments in the United States (Bandar Algaloud / Gracieuse of the Saudi Royal Court / Handout via Reuters / File)

The chief of staff of the White House, Susie Wiles, told the New York Post in an interview at the end of last month that the trip to the Middle East concerned “almost entirely business and investment in the United States by the three countries”, adding that there will be “full-fledged investments, and they are very substantial”.

Travel in the Middle East to stimulate investments in the United States should help deepen economic cooperation with the three countries, including advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), energy and other key sectors. It will also promote pre -existing defense links with these nations in the midst of high tensions with Iran on its nuclear program and support for regional proxies groups such as Hamas and Houthis.

Eric Trump reveals the rendering of the Trump Tower project in Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump seeks to deepen economic ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Water. (Reuters / Leah Millis)

Axios, quoting current and former American officials and two Arab officials, reported that the administration hopes to obtain 1 billion of dollars in investment commitments.

The report noted that Trump in March said that Saudi Arabia “had put $ 450 billion” in investment during its first mandate and told the country: “” I will go if you pay 1 dollars billion to American companies over four years “and they agreed to do so.” Bin Salman said that after Trump took office that Saudi Arabia would invest $ 600 billion in the United States over the next four years.

Who is damac? The company is investing $ 20 billion in Midwest, Sun Belt Data Centers

Abu Dhabi with the United Arab Emirates turned into a financial center. (istock)

Before the trip, the Royal Family of Qatar offered the United States a 400 million dollars Boeing 747-8 to serve as a new generation of Boeing's new generation presidential planes.

Although this decision has aroused criticism of a potential counterpart, the White House rejected these concerns, noting that a legal examination is underway to ensure that the pending agreement is in accordance with the law.

Trump was active in his efforts to attract investments in the United States since he won his second term last year. Before returning to the White House, the president announced an investment of $ 20 billion in the United States by Damac, an investment and real estate development company based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Damac investment will focus on building data centers for large companies involved in AI and Cloud activity. Investments are planned for several Midwest and Sun Belt states, with Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana which should see investments during the first phase of the project.

Emma Colton of Fox News, contributed to this report.

