



The United States will remove all sanctions against Syria, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

“I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of greatness,” Trump told an auditorium crowded at US-SAUDI Investment Forum in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, during the first appearance of his four-day visit to the Middle East

“In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government which, we hope, will succeed in stabilizing the country and maintaining peace. This is what we want to see,” he said in a large-scale speech that has focused on his own time in the office and relations with the United States with the Middle East.

“In Syria, they have had their share of parmeration, war, to kill many years. This is why my administration has already taken the first steps to restore normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade,” said Trump.

Syria has been designated sponsor of state of terrorism by the American government since 1979. Sanctions by US were imposed in the country in 2004 and again in 2011, after the regime of the president of the time, Bashar Assad launched a brutal repression of anti-government lifts.

During the approximately 14 years, the country was devastated by the civil war, sectarian violence and brutal terrorist attacks, in particular the Islamic state takeover of certain parts of the country in 2014 and the bombing campaign led by the west of the west to eradicate the extremist group.

A girl has a Syrian flag, while people celebrate after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would order the sanctions against Syria, Damascus, Syria on May 13, 2025.

Yamam Al Shaar | Reuters

The reversal of the Assad regime during a shock offensive by anti-Assad militia groups in December 2024 amazed the world community and caused the prospect of a new departure for the devastated country. The new president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a former member of Al-Qaeda who describes himself as a reformed currently leads the transitional government of the country.

Syria has remained under a myriad of international sanctions, but those imposed by the United States were the most serious, as they also applied to third parties, dissuading other countries and groups from transging with the country.

The United Nations and aid organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the Arab League and other NGOs, put pressure for the relief of the sanctions following the 2023 devastating earthquake which struck Syria and neighboring Turkey. In addition to linking the potential for economic progress, sanctions have hampered the capacity of aid agencies and governments to provide rapid humanitarian assistance, these organizations said.

In recent years, more Arab countries have started calling efforts to reintegrate Syria into the Arab lap. The United Arab Emirates and Jordan, in recent years of the Assad regime, pleaded for the return of Syria to the Arab League and pleaded for having diplomatically engaged in Damascus.

Saudi Arabia, although more cautious, also pleaded for the re -engagement, and Trump declared in his speech that his decision to raise sanctions was at the request of the Saudi Crown Prince and the de facto chief Mohammed Bin Salman.

“The lifting of sanctions is the biggest moment for Syria since the start of the conflict in 2011,” CNBC Kamal Alam, advisable to a family office in Damascus, told CNBC.

“The abolition of sanctions against Syria is a Saudi project that MBS has actually started even during Assad's time,” said Alam, referring to the Crown Prince by his initials. “However, it is the new government that will benefit from the benefit of the Trump-MBS relationship. Trump made a point of saying that it was thanks to MBS and also [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan that he decided to remove the sanctions. “”

The sanctions against Syria were “brutal and paralyzing,” said Trump in his speech, suggesting that they would no longer be an important function. “Now it's time to shine,” he said about the country. “We all remove them.”

“So I say, good luck in Syria. Show us something very special, as they did, frankly, in Saudi Arabia.”

