



IM A historian of totalitarianism. I look at fascist rhetoric. I have been thinking of the sources of the worst types of history for a quarter of a century. Experts say that the constitutional crisis is here now. The Trump administration expeling hundreds of men without trial. A massive purge at the FBI to scare people to speak against him. I go to the University of Toronto because I want to do my job without fear of being punished for my words. The 1933 lesson is that you go out as soon as possible. Ive has spent a lot of time in the past decade trying to prepare people if Trump was elected once, even less twice. Look at what happened. Is it crazy? [CHEERING] I didn't fled Trump. But if people will leave the United States or leave American universities, there are reasons for this. One thing that you can certainly learn from the Russians is that it is essential to set up resistance centers in relative security places. We want to make sure that if there is a political crisis in the United States, the Americans are organized. We just started. You haven't even seen anything yet. Everything came into play. My colleagues and friends, they were walking and said that we have checks and counterweights. So allows you to inhale, controls and balances, exhaust, controls and balances. And I thought my God was like people on the Titanic saying that our ship cannot flow. We have the best ship. We obtained the strongest ship. We have the biggest ship. Our ship cannot flow. And what you know as a historian is that there is no ship that cannot flow. America's golden age has only just started. America has long been an exceptional narrative fascism can occur elsewhere, but not here. But talking about American exceptionalism is essentially a way to align people. If you think there is this thing called America and its exceptional, it means that you have nothing to do. Whatever happens, it must be freedom. And then what is your definition of freedom is just narrowed, narrowed and narrowed and narrowed, and soon, you use the word freedom of what you are talking about is authoritarianism. Toni Morrison warned us: the descent into a final solution is not a jump. It's a step. And then another. And then another. We see these accelerated steps right now. There are words in Russian in particular that I feel helping us to understand what is going on in the United States because we now have these phenomena. Procvol: This is the idea that the powers in place can do whatever they want and you have no recourse. This does not know who is then a state of paralysis in society. The TUFTS student whose visa has been deleted because she co-wrote an article in the TUFTS student newspaper. [DESPERATE YELLING] I thought, what would I do if the guys in masks were trying to grasp my student? Would I cry? Will I run away? Will I try to remove the mask? Will I try to film the scene? Will I try to remove the guys from her? Maybe I would be afraid and I would leave it. The truth is that I don't know. Do not know how to terrify me. It is a deliberate act of terror. It is not necessary. It's just made to create a spirit of us and them. Prodazhnost: It is a word in Russian for corruption, but it is greater than corruption. It refers to a kind of existential state in which not only everything, but everyone can be purchased or sold. Critics call this a counterpart agreement between Adams and President Trump. I am determined to buy and have Gaza. He won $ 2.5 billion today and he has won $ 900 million. There is an expression in varnish: I found myself at the bottom, then I heard hit from the bottom. In Russian, this is abbreviated as there is no background. We cannot allow a handful of left -wing radical judges on the left to hinder the application of our laws. What is starting to import is not what is hidden, but what has been normalized. There is no limit to depravity that President Trump has not excluded the possibility of a third term. And sadism La Maison Blanche has published this video entitled Asmr illegal export Alien Flight. And the cruelty that we are now watching to play in real time. This installation is one of the tools of our tool kit that we will use. You must continuously ask yourself the question, are you okay? Is there a line that I would not cross? Is there something I wouldn’t do? People say, Oh, Democrats should do more. They should repair things. But if you want the Democrats to do things, you have to create the platform for them. You have to create the show, the ceremonial, the positive energy, the physical place where they can come to you. Poland recently crossed an evolution towards authoritarianism. Unlike Russia, unlike Hungary, the media remained a place, in Poland, where you could criticize the regime. And consequently, democracy has returned. Poland's morality is that our democratic media, university and court institutions are essential. You know you live in a fascist society when you are constantly going through your heads the reasons why you are safe. What we want is a country where none of us has to feel this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000010157022/yale-canada-fascism.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos