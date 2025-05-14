



US President Donald Trump announced that American sanctions against Syria will be lifted, in a huge boost to the Damascus government, who took power after the reversal of Bashar al-Assad's longtime leader in December.

There is a new government which, we hope, will succeed in stabilizing the country and maintaining peace, said Trump in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first three-day visit to the Middle East, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of greatness.

Trump is expected to meet the president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, in another signal from the world on Wednesday that Syria's international isolation should end.

In Syria, the news met celebrations in the capital, Damascus and elsewhere. There is the hope that the move will help turn the country's economy after more than a decade of war.

What sanctions had been imposed on Syria?

The United States was only one of the many countries that had placed sanctions against Syria at the Old Regime of Al-Assad, which ruled the country from 1971 to 2024.

American sanctions were varied. The United States initially designated Syria a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979, which led to an arms embargo and financial restrictions, including foreign aid.

Other sanctions were imposed in 2004, in particular more restrictions on the export of weapons and limits to the economic interactions of the Syries with the United States.

After the start of the war in Syria in 2011 and the al-Assads regime began to attack antigan proof demonstrators, many other large-scale sanctions were imposed on Syria and individuals related to the regime. This included a freeze on the assets of the Syrian government held abroad, the ban on American investments in Syria and restrictions on oil imports.

The United States had also announced a reward of $ 10 million for the capture of the current leader in the Syrias, Al-Sharaa, and listed Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, the organization he ran before his dissolution with the fall of al-Assad, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Why was Syria under sanctions?

The main slice of sanctions was imposed during the first years of the Syrias War, when the United States supported the country's opposition and tried to isolate the al-Assad regime, pointing its human rights violations, including the use of chemical weapons.

The terrorist designation placed on Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham was the result of his former association with Al-Qaeda. This was one of the reasons why there was an international distrust to eliminate sanctions against Syria even after the fall of al-Assad.

Why are they raised now?

Al-Sharaa slowly has won international legitimacy for his government since his power in power in December. The United States had already suppressed the award for its capture, and the Syrian president was able to travel internationally and meet world leaders, especially in Saudi Arabia and France.

The new Syrian government has made a concerted effort to present itself as a moderate force which could be acceptable to the international community, in particular by moving away from the designated terrorist groups, promising to cooperate with other countries on the efforts to combat terrorism and to make declarations supporting the rights of minorities. The latter was particularly important in the light of sectarian fights involving pro-government forces and minority groups after the fall of al-Assad.

The reuters news agency also pointed out this week that Syria had tried to convince the United States that it is not a threat but a potential partner, in particular by saying that it was engaged in indirect discussions with Israel to diside the tensions with the ally of the Middle East of the USS despite the bombardment in Syria and the occupation of its territory. It was also discussed of American commercial transactions, including even a Trump tower in Damascus.

Trump said on Tuesday that his decision to end the sanctions came after discussions with the crown prince of the Saudi Arabs Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Oh, what I do for the Crown Prince! He said.

Addressing Al Jazeera, Omar Rahman, member of the Middle East Council on World Affairs, said that American relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates all the countries that had led the end of sanctions and support for the new Syrian government have been an integral part of Trumps' decision.

It was not something that was too difficult to do for Trump, said Rahman. He didn't need to get anyone's permission. He didn't even need consent of the congress.

Will the investment now relax in Syria?

Due to the central role of the United States in the global financial system, the lifting of sanctions is a signal for the world that it can do business in Syria.

The sanctions had been economically debilitating for Syria and presented a huge obstacle for the new government, which is under pressure to improve the standard of living in a country where unemployment and poverty levels are high and electricity failures are common.

It remains to be seen if the United States itself invests in Syria, but an increase in Arab and Turkish investments is likely.

[The removal of sanctions] remove a key obstacle in [Syrias] Ability to establish a kind of economic development, economic prosperity, said Rahman in Al Jazeera. But there are many other obstacles and challenges with which the country is faced.

