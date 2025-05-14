The UK will present a new immigration strategy and reduce the graduate path work period to 18 months -ICEF monitor





The white paper, published by the British government on May 12, 2025, offers a blueprint for the immigration environment of the country. This paper clearly informs the government's intention to curb immigration to the UK in all visa classes, including student routes, and has a lot of important influence on students, British institutions and schools.

Yvette Cooper said in her preface, “The UK has been strengthened to start a new business through our history, to study in college, contribute to sports or creative excellence, and start our work. [National Health System] Or do the hardest things in our country. We have a proud tradition as an extroverted country, we welcome the creativity, ideas and diversity of those who invest and trade abroad and contribute here.

But in order to be successful, effective and fair, you need to properly control and manage the immigration system. This white paper explains how these control and fair management systems will be restored. “

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “It is part of the British story and an essential element of a powerful economy, and under the government before 2023, the inner man has exploded to more than a million people a year.

The paper recently provided additional details on the surge in the number of migration, saying, “We have achieved a record of +906,000 in June 2023 and fell four times from 224,000 in June 2019. The year ends in June 2024 in June 2024, but the level of net miniature remains. From 2010 to 2019, an average of 200,000 to 300,000.

The current government's obvious command is to lower the number more actively. This paper leaves a lot of questions in terms of the timing and details of the implementation, but the technical merger accompanied by a variety of measurements is explicit. For example, some of the major provisions related to student routes are expected to reduce the issuance of international student visas by about 31,000 or 2023/24 per year. This represents about 32%of the total decrease in the UK, which is summarized in the white paper.

Measures affecting student routes

The white paper suggests some concerns about the student route. “We have seen a series of problems related to the misuse and exploitation of student visas. Here, the visa is used as an entrance point for life and work in the UK without the intention of completing the course, and even though the actual change in the United States while increasing the number of students in the United States has changed in the United Kingdom. I treat it seriously.

In this week's Wonkhe, news editor Michael Salmon makes a very clear clearness of the overall importance of the white paper. “The policy turmoil over the past few years has shown that most of the influence of migration policy on student recruitment is determined by the way promising students who increase their choice among other destination countries interpret changes.”

Considering research in the UK, the changes that students need to evaluate include:

Reduced graduate path

The graduate path was rebuilt in July 2021. After graduation, foreign students can stay in the UK for up to two years (or up to three years for PHD students).

The white paper said, “The purpose of the path is to work or find a work after successfully completing the qualified process for international students. We are important to change the valuable contribution to the UK, but to convert to a graduate -level job and contribute to our economy.” The paper added, “The number of graduates, which has increased to nearly 250,000 over time in 2024 in 2024, increased from 100,000 in 2022.”

Following more details, this paper states that the graduate path will be reduced from two to 18 months for students who have completed their undergraduate and master's programs. (The graduate path term for doctoral students seems to have not changed.)

New imposition of higher education registration

“International students have a significant positive impact on the UK economy.” “In 2021, international students from the UK have produced about 260 billion pounds of exports through living expenses and tuition fees, but these benefits are right.

Although there are few details in this field, the technical merger accompanied by an accompanying technical merger is a 6%imposition of international student costs, and some of the estimated effects are (A) raising the fees for foreign students (b) at least depressed the research demand in the UK.

We strengthened the agency's compliance requirements

The government is currently relying on the annual default regulations (BCA) for monitoring and evaluating UK's higher education institutions in relation to the sponsorship visa status. BCA depends on three major indicators and requires each sponsoring institution, which must meet this pass/failure threshold.

The visa resistance rate is less than 10% of the course registration rate of 90% and more than 85%.

The failure rating for one of them can be caused by the agency canceled the sponsorship for up to two years. The white paper explains that the government will switch to strengthening these compliance requirements in many areas to “prevent misuse of student visas.” To this end, the government is as follows.

“Each BCA Metric increases the minimum passage requirements of 5% point, so sponsors must maintain at least 95% course registration rate and course completion rate in order to pass the regulatory compliance threshold.” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” Introducing new interventions to the sponsors and using all the sponsors that require all sponsors who want to use all sponsors for freshmen while applying to the plan, you need all sponsors for freshmen. In order to make sure that an individual with a visa sponsored by management and institutions is truly studying in the UK, the institution cannot simply outsourcing his responsibility. “Increased English skills for dependent families and settlement

The white paper leads to a direct line between English skills and successful integration for students visiting British students and dependents. “People who can't speak English are less likely to be hired. In the 2021 census, less than 70%of immigrants who are good at English, less than 70%of English, less than 50%of those who can't speak well, or immigrants with employment rates tend to work with higher levels of skills. Compared to 40%of immigrants that can't be said at all.

With this in mind, the government will move to introduce new English requirements for all adults of foreign students. The accompanying family members must now show their English at the level A1 (basic user) in the general European reference framework (CEFR). The government also pointed out that “over time, we will try to increase this requirement.”

Settlement requirements over all immigration paths also increase from CEFR B1 to B2 (independent users).

A longer horizon for settlement

The white paper, in particular, briefly explains a number of new provisions in relation to the permanent settlement process through the increase to the 10 -year revision and expansion and standard qualification period of point -based systems (this is twice as much as the current five -year qualification period).

Response measured so far

The most interesting point of the white paper is to reduce the proposed charges for international fees and the graduate school path period for undergraduate and graduate students. And in fact, we see that the focus is reflected in the initial commentary of the peak body and senior practitioners.

Dr. Tim Bradshaw of Russell Group said, “If you reduce your work after your research in the graduate path, the UK will be less competitive internationally.” It is important for international students to continue to be welcomed and valuable and to provide a stable policy environment that can give confidence in the hiring sector around the world.

He added: “We are waiting for the details of the proposed imposition of international student income, but this will be a serious concern for a university that makes a difficult decision to protect the future.”

Vivienne Stern said, “Our university recognizes the public's concerns about immigration, so we are trying to maintain powerful hiring practices. We work closely with the government to recruit international students and are well -managed. Slightly small changes are especially welcome.

But the financial problems faced by the university are well known. The current operating environment is very difficult following the frozen fees, inappropriate research funds, and the rapid downturn of international students. We urge the government to think carefully about UK's charm as a destination for the imposition of international student costs on universities and research destinations. “

Lil Bremermann-Richard, the chief executive of Oxford International Education Group, talks with Times Higher Education, saying, “I think this is falling into the pocket of the university.If they have difficulties in compliance with regulations, pay higher national insurance donations, and more for domestic students for domestic students It is expected to work, innovate, and pay new charges. “

