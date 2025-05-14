The prices of American eggs have been falling for the first time in months but remain close to record verticesExBulletin





The josh jimenez cashier sets up eggs for sale in a grocery store in Dallas. LM LM OTERO / AP legend to hide

Switch the LM Otero / AP legend

The prices of retail eggs in the United States fell in April for record prices that they hit earlier this year, according to government data published on Tuesday.

The average price of a dozen grade eggs fell at $ 5.12 last month after reaching a record of $ 6.23 in March, according to the American work statistics office. It was the first decrease of one month to the other of egg prices since October 2024.

Overall, the average price of eggs of all sizes dropped by 12.7%, the most steep monthly decrease since March 1984.

However, the prices of retail eggs remain close to the historical peaks as a persistent trigger of flu birds erases the herds of laying hens. The average price in April for a dozen important eggs was 79% higher than the Bureau of Labor Statistics declared for the same month a year ago, when the price was on average $ 2.86 per dozen.

David L. Ortega, professor of food economics and politics at Michigan State University, said that he thought that American egg prices will continue to fall in May and June. Consumer demand tends to drop after Easter, which helps reduce prices, he said.

Less flambés of bird flu in commercial poultry operations in recent weeks, have also helped stabilize the supply of eggs in the country, said Ortega.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, there were 59 epidemics of flipper birds with commercial poultry operations in February, March 12 and three in April.

But Ortega said that the virus’s progress is uncertain and that prices could go up if epidemics develop again.

The bird flu has killed more than 169 million birds since the beginning of 2022. Each time a bird falls ill, the whole flock is killed to prevent the virus from spreading. Once a herd is killed, it can take up to a year to clean a farm and raise new birds at the eggs' age.

Even an epidemic in a commercial installation can have an impact on the supply, as massive egg farms can have millions of birds. The epidemics of two farms from Ohio and South Dakota in April affected more than 927,000 hens weighted with eggs.

The drop in egg prices was a particular objective by President Donald Trump. In February, the American Department of Agriculture said that it would invest $ 1 billion to help farmers improve their biosecurity measures to combat bird flu.

The United States has also increased egg imports from South Korea, Turkey, Brazil and other countries. According to Kevin Bergquist, the manager of the sector of the Agri-Food Wells Fargo Institute sector, the volume of imports of egg and egg products increased by 77.5% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period a year ago.

The antitrust division of the US Ministry of Justice is also investigating Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer of American eggs, which provides around 20% of American eggs. Cal-Maine confirmed the investigation in early April.

Cal-Maine, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, said that her net income has more than tripled to $ 508.5 million during her last quarter, which ended on March 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/14/nx-s1-5397827/egg-prices-drop-inflation-bird-flu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos