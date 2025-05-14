



Of the 84 golfers of the qualification, only five players and two substitutes qualified towards the final qualification scene.

Miller had tried to qualify twice before. In 2023, he went to 6 on the Nevillewood club in Presto, Pennsylvania, with his father, Dennis Miller, serving as a shopping cart.

Dennis was again on Tuesday but passed the bag to JT's childhood friend, Frank Vance.

It is always good to have my boyfriend and my father to spend time and Caddy, said JT.

The most courageous attempt came to Par-5 par-5. After easily reaching the fairway, Miller kept his driver for the second blow. He led him just shy from green, preparing him well for a chip less than 10 feet from the hole.

Was it your call? Cried Dennis in Vance. Go driver?

No, he just said, I already hold it. Might was just hitting him, said Vance.

Miller missed the Putt that followed, a common problem after several morning rain storms. On the hole 7, he almost sank one to about 20 feet just to do it Jim and give a kick on the left.

It was difficult, he said. He was wind. I thought it would be more difficult with the rain. … I had a month to train. So I felt good to come here. As a rule, this is always to make putts. This is what these guys are much better to do.

Miller grew up about 80 kilometers from Oakmont in eastern Palestine, Ohio, but tried not to think of the United States open which is held in a famous course not far from his hometown.

I had the opportunity to play for a day, he said. I know who I play against there. I am a competitive guy, so I just kept the realistic expectations. I'm happy with myself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/jt-miller-finishes-misses-cut-us-open-local-qualifying-2025

