Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum





About 1.5 million foreign workers who have moved to the UK after 2020 may have to wait five more years to apply for permanent settlement.

The change specified in the immigration white paper will be given automatic agreement and citizenship in 10 years instead of five years. But this paper has not already stated whether it has already arrived in the UK or applies to the application process.

According to government sources, the Minister of Home Affairs, Ivette Cooper, will consult with stakeholders on whether changes are applied to all immigrants who have arrived in the UK for the past five years.

As soon as the change progresses, as soon as we have to wait for 10 years in the UK, 1.5 million foreign workers will be temporarily eligible for permanent settlement.

The Labor Party MP Florence was worried about where this uncertainty was left to Congressman Tuesday.

She said: one person is even worried about considering leaving England.

If the minister has decided to apply the change in arrival in 2020, this will make the government's government policy more powerful than the Conservative Party, which proposed a date in 2021, pursues.

Many Labor Party MPs and others expressed concern about some of the white paper and the language used by Keir Starmer.

On Wednesday, in the prime minister's question, Starmer was praised by Nigel Farage for the investigation of the subject. The British reform leader added that he enjoyed a lot of star speech on Monday.

Plaid Cymrus Westminster Group Leader, Liz Saville Roberts, accused Starmer for demonizing immigrants in his language. Starmer said it was garbage. I want to lead the country where we gather together and walk together as a community, not a stranger as a neighbor and community. And the loss of migration by the last government was dangerous.

Attorney General SHABANA Mahmood resisted the prime minister and resisted the invitation to repeat his exact words and demanded the British to become a neighbor.

She said: I agree with the prime minister that there is no curb of the migration and does not check if we have the powerful rules that we all follow, but there is a pace of immigration that can be integrated into our country.

What he described is what I absolutely believe. The value of the Labor Party is to see this country as a neighboring country.

Separately, the vice -president and other higher education leaders warned that the white paper proposals for international students will exacerbate the financial crisis that already affect the university.

Former conservative minister Jo Johnson said that four out of 10 universities in the UK are likely to be deficit this summer. Because of this, there is a risk of weakening the financial position of the sector and becoming more difficult to compete in the global talent market, he said.

Shitij Kapur, the vice -president and chairman of Kings College London, who is an overseas -based Kings College London, said: the exact details of the phrases and policy changes are more important than the 150 countries where we recruit students. Are we still regarded as a welcome jurisdiction?

Steve West, the vice -president of UWE Bristol, said, “International Student Levi is an additional tax on the university. With the cost of the glasses pension and the increase of national insurance [it] He said it would be added to the percentage of university resources converted to the Treasury.

West warned of the further decline of international students, with the cuts proposed as a work visa after two to 18 months of graduate research, which was required for white paper. Since the previous government's clamp down, numbers have already decreased, which is a deterioration of the financial crisis in this sector.

