



As president, Donald Trump checks almost all the warning boxes of an autocrat. Last September, Scientific American warned against “Trump's absurd conspiracy fantasies”, which he “ignores the climate crisis” and has a penchant for “unskilled ideologues”, which he would call if he would become president again. It is now May and unfortunately that everything checks.

The United States is in a bad place and warns the researchers, seems to go for worse.

Even worse than Trump's implacable attacks on science were the assaults of his administration against the law. Its civil servants illegally dismissed federal workers, impounded the Congress credits and seized street people for deportations to foreign prisons, threatening the same thing for all American citizens. “The depth and extent of the contempt for this administration for civil freedoms, political pluralism, the separation of powers and legal constraints of all kinds mark it as an authoritarian regime,” said law professor David Pozen of Columbia University School of Law in the New York Times in April.

On the support of scientific journalism

If you appreciate this article, plan to support our award -winning journalism by subscribing. By buying a subscription, you help to ensure the future of striking stories about discoveries and ideas that shape our world today.

We must all be worried that the United States is heading for an autocracy – government by a person – even without political science offering a warning. But a scholarship on the way in which nations descend into this unhappy state, seen in places like Turkey and Hungary, may not surprise you by what it suggests in the United States

“Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, the country has embarked on the slippery slope towards autocracy,” concludes political scientist Daniel Stockmmemer from the University of Ottawa, in a May report in politics and politics. Rather than a coup d'etat, Trump's attacks on law firms, universities, immigrants and others constitute “a more progressive form of democratic erosion”, he writes, which follows a theory in six stages of increasing autocratization based on research on democratic recourse seen in the whole world in recent decades. The model appeared largely of the work of political scientist Marianne Kneuer from the University of Technology of Dresden. She examined the collapse of the last quarter of a century in Venezuela, examining how the states pass from democratic to autocratic in stages, as opposed to a sudden coup.

The United States has already violated the first three stages of StockmaMer theory. The first step is that of social disorders; This was born from the Tea Party movement during the Obama administration. Marked by angry politics, the backlash against minorities and immigrants, and distrust of institutions, the United States has passed over the past two decades of a “complete” democracy to a “defective” democracy, according to the global democracy index of the economist.

The second step requires a “radical change project”, such as the populist movement of Hugo Chavez du Venezuela in the 1990s, or in the US case, the Magi de Trump movement, which defends white and male privileges and has privileged loyalty for many Republicans.

The third stage is a “decisive electoral victory”, applicable to Chavez in 1999 or Trump in 2024, the latter a vote which also brought Trump control of a subordinate congress.

This leaves us on the verge of fourth stage, the dismantling of controls and counterweights on the executive power.

“If my theory is correct, the United States is still in this transition phase between democracy and autocracy,” explains StockMemer, by e-mail. “If they move more in the sense of autocracy, we would see that the administration tries to challenge more judicial orders.” A key element in the fourth step is the declaration of emergency manufactured, such as the “red fear” of the McCarthy era, to trample checks and counterweights, such as control of the legal system of the legal system. In May, for example, the deputy chief of staff of the White House suggested that Trump could unilaterally suspend Habeas Corpus, a legal appeal for illegal detention that dates from at least the Magna Carta and is in the American Constitution, to briefly bring immigrants. He quoted an imaginary “invasion” – even if the border passages are at their lowest point in the United States, history, according to the American customs agency and Trump's border protection – as a reason. The courts would probably resist such a decision, as the Supreme Court did under the Bush administration in 2008, and if the Trump administration remains by judicial decisions will determine whether the fourth step has occurred.

The warnings of the fifth stage on the path of autocracy, obtaining a long -term power, come in Trump's reflection to seek a third unconstitutional term as president. The last step, the violation of fundamental rights and freedoms, also flashes warning signs, explains StockmaMer. These are already obvious in the executive decrees which disengaged from the United States of the United Nations Council of Human Rights, withdraw members of the Transgender Army services and favor Christianity. He predicts that attacks on minority voting rights in 2026 and 2028 would be an expected result of this stage.

A simpler criterion of “competitive authoritarianism” to measure democratic collapse from political scientists Steven Levitsky, Lucan Way and Daniel Ziblatt earlier this month. “We offer a simple metric: the cost of government opposition,” they write in New York Times. According to this measure, they add, the United States has already crossed this line, ordering surveys of the Ministry of Justice on perceived political enemies, donors of the Democratic Party and the media ranging from CBS News to the monks register. “The authoritarian offensive of the administration had a clear impact. This has changed the way the Americans behave, forcing them to think twice,” they added.

The good news is that the shift in autocracy is not inevitable for the United States that the courts can hold, the Congress can start to listen to the demonstrators as a rating of Trump approval and the republican coalition, described as “Big Tech on the one hand, white nationalists on the other”, in the Boston review, can be fractured.

Despite this, the damage already caused is real: “It is very easy to destroy something like USAID, but it takes a lot of time to rebuild it both physically and also in a sense of confidence, both in America and abroad,” explains Stockmémer, noting the rapid song of Canadian attitudes towards the United States, positively negative positive. “I can demolish a house in one day, but it will take a year or more to rebuild it.”

This is an article of opinion and analysis, and the points of view expressed by the author or the authors are not necessarily those of Scientific American.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/science-tells-us-the-u-s-is-heading-toward-a-dictatorship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos