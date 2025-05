As FTSE recovers, British stocks are booming again! What I see is as follows:

Image Source: Getty Image

The UK stock market increased FTSE 100 last month. Many British stocks have made two -digit revenue since early April because tariffs sink. International airlines have surged large 30%, carnivals have soared 25%since early April, and standard charges increased 18%.

But I don't want to buy stocks that have already gained the best. I am looking for pepper to catch the market in the next few months. To do so, I am checking high quality stocks with low (P/E) ratios for price.

The following are two potential winners who think they can do well in the next few years.

Barclay

Barclays (LSE: BARC) increased only 6.8% last month and the P/E ratio is 8.4. It suggests more growth spaces.

But what I really think of is finances. The popular High Street Bank increased 24% year -on -year, with a net profit of 5.32 billion in 2024, and sales recorded 243 billion won. Investment Bank ARM has gained weight with the purchase of TESCO BANK.

The disadvantage is that the yield has decreased due to the rapid growth over the past year. If you are a favorable dividend payer, we will now return only 2.65% in each state. Nevertheless, it is not bad for stocks that have risen 47.6% since last year.

In addition, the ratio of the debt of 1.47 has increased. In addition, non -performance loans have increased slightly to 2.4%. This means that if the economy turns your nose or interest rates are shaken, the situation can be bumpy.

Scottish mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is another stock that can benefit this year. Last month, it is impressive 10%, but the P/E ratio of 7.1 is still low.

The fund mainly invests in popular US technology stocks such as ASML, TESLA, NVIDIA and Amazon. But there are also enough diversification in other sectors, such as drugs and electronic commerce.

It recorded net profit of 137 billion in the latest annual results and popped out of 29.2 billion won in the previous year. In addition, it is receiving a net asset value (NAV) and a 11%discount that can be traded for authentic investors.

The main risk is the concentration of US technology, which can cause significant losses if the economic slowdown is harmed. It also adds complexity and risk due to a wide range of exposure to private companies and emerging markets.

What else?

In addition to the two stocks above, I like the energy giant SSE and student accommodation Builder Unite Group. Both have not yet gathered this year, have a low P/E ratio and have a low P/E growth (PEG) ratio.

When the market is rally, pay the cost of hunting stocks at low prices. The longer this stock, the longer the trend, the larger the boost when it increases. As always, in -depth market research and various portfolios are key.

