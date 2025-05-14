



The US State Department has determined and certified Cuba as a “non -cooperative country” (NFCC) for not having helped the efforts to combat terrorism after the island nation failed to give at least 11 fugitives in 2024 to the American guard.

The spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, announced Tuesday that certification, which falls under article 40A of the law on arms control, will result in the prohibition of the sale or license for the export of defense services to Cuba.

“In 2024, the Cuban regime did not fully cooperate with the United States on the fight against terrorism,” Bruce said in a statement. “There were at least 11 American fugitives from justice in Cuba, including several accusations related to terrorism, and the Cuban regime clearly indicated that it was not willing to discuss their return to justice in our country.”

“Cuban regimes refuse to embark on this important issue, as well as other recent circumstances of non-cooperation on the issues of application of the law linked to terrorism, have made efforts to cooperate on issues of fighting terrorism in 2024,” she continued.

China denies a new report binding the CCP to 4 sites in Cuba that would be used to spy on the United States

Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel (Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio not only certified Cuba as NFCC, but he also rectified Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea as NFCCS.

In January, the Biden administration raised the appointment of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, reversing a decision taken by the Trump administration in 2021.

Former President Joe Biden said at the time that the Cuban government “had no support for international terrorism during the previous period of six months” as “assured that he will not support acts of international terrorism in the future”.

The Democrats and the Republicans criticize Cuba Dtete of the administrator of Biden

President Donald Trump (photo AP / Mark Schiefelbein)

Cuba received the designation in January 2021, shortly before Biden took up his duties. At the time, the United States Embassy in Cuba accused the country of “providing acts of international terrorism on several occasions in the granting of the security port to terrorists”.

The designation has returned the Caribbean nation to a list on which it appeared from the Reagan administration to that of former President Barack Obama. In 2016, Obama became the first American president to visit Cuba since 1928.

The White House removes the sponsor of the Cuba state of the designation of terrorism, reversing the move of the Trump administration

The president of the time, Barack Obama, and the president of Cuban, Raul Castro, had a joint press conference in Havana on March 21, 2016. (Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images)

The Obama administration tried to normalize relations in 2015, but met the resistance of President Donald Trump, whose administration recently argued that Cuba had not cooperated in the fight against terrorism.

The officials of the State Department said that Cuba had refused to extradite 10 suspects sought in Colombia for a bombing of the police academy which killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The authorities also accused Cuba of having hosted several American fugitives, including Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur. She was found guilty of killed the state soldier of New Jersey Werner Foerster in 1973.

In the summer of 2017, Trump imposed travel and financial restrictions in Cuba while exploding as an Obama 2016 Agreement with the 2016 Obama regime.

Fox News Digitals Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a Breaking News journalist for Fox News Digital.

History advice and ideas can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @Gregwehner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-cuts-defense-ties-cuba-over-non-cooperation-after-harboring-terror-fugitives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos