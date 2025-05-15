Have the United States fell back in prices with China? | News War News





On Monday, the United States sang an agreement to reduce the tariffs in the sky for 90 days. Although the two parties said they could resist a long trade war, they reached a truce faster than many analysts expected.

The breakthrough marked a dramatic rattle of trade tensions after the pricing war launched by US President Donald Trump during his announcement of the Liberation Day on April 2.

Trump initially unveiled so -called reciprocal prices on dozens of countries before stopping them a week later. China, however, did not take the hook and Beijing quickly retaliated with its own prices.

Tit-for-tat exchanges quickly made snowball in the amounts attractive. On April 11, prices on Chinese products in the United States reached 145% and samples from American products going to China had swelled at 125%.

Tensions were already at the boiling point last weekend when the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and that he Lifeng, vice-president of Chinas, agreed with a cease-fire which would reduce the respective prices of 115 percentage points for three months.

American tasks on Chinese products will now fall to 30%, while Chinese prices on American products will fall to 10%. The stock markets rallied to the news, the Nasdaq composite climbing 4.3% on Monday and winning 20% ​​compared to its lower April.

But a key question has important implications for future commercial negotiations: Washington or Beijing first tripped?

What does the two countries say?

The tariff suspension, which was clearer than analysts expected it, intervened after two days of offices in Geneva, Switzerland. The United States and China published a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday.

The two countries have recognized the importance of their bilateral economic and commercial relationship as well as the importance of a sustainable, long -term, long -term and mutually beneficial economic and commercial relationship.

The United States and China have agreed to establish a mechanism to continue to discuss trade relations. China has also agreed to suspend or cancel non-tariff measures against the United States, but provided no details.

Addressing Geneva journalists last weekend, Vice-Minister of Chinas, he described talks like Francs, in-depth and constructive.

For his part, the secretary of the US Treasury, Bessent, told Bloomberg Television on Monday that the two parties agree that we do not want generalized decoupling.

The United States will have a strategic decoupling in terms of articles that we discovered during the cochered were national security interests if its semiconductors, medicine, steel, said Bessent.

After the end of the talks, Trump praised negotiations as a major trade agreement, the addition was not trying to injure China. He then won a personal victory, saying he had designed a total reset with Beijing.

Elsewhere, Hu Xijin, former editor -in -chief of the Chinese publication of the Global Times, said on social networks that the agreement was a great victory for China.

What are the terms of the break?

After the pricing break was announced, Bessent said it is improbable that the reciprocal prices on China would fall below 10%. However, he said that the April 2 level set by President Trump at 34% would be a ceiling.

He also said that we could see a certain amount of fentanyl prices stand out. Earlier this year, Trump put a 20% rate on China, accusing it of not doing enough to stop the fentanyl flow, a very addictive and deadly opioid in the United States.

For the moment, Chinese goods will continue to cope with a price of 30%. In addition, specific products from China, such as electric vehicles, steel and aluminum, are subject to even higher and separate prices imposed in recent years.

Monday, the White House also published an editorial decree of tasks on low -value items costing up to $ 800 from China from 120 to 54%.

And while a minimum of $ 100 on packages from TEMU and Shein electronic commerce sites will remain in place, the $ 200 increase scheduled for June 1 has been abandoned.

On the other hand, Beijing has undertaken to suspend the forms of non -tariff reprisals imposed since April 2, such as export restrictions on critical minerals that American manufacturers use in high -tech equipment and clean energy technology.

In particular, the agreement does not include Beijing concessions on several American collision points, such as its enormous trade surplus with the United States or its exchange rate policy, China is accused of maintaining its artificially low renminbi in order to increase export sales.

Price suspensions will be in place for 90 days. They will be subject to exams based on general negotiations in the coming weeks and months.

Who conceded more land?

The speed at which the United States and China took place, taking many surprise analysts, suggests that the trade war inflicted pain on both sides.

Prices threatened job losses for Chinese workers and higher inflation and empty shelves for American consumers.

But for Piergiusppe Fortunato, auxiliary professor of economics at the University of Neuchatel in Switzerland, he is clear who wanted the agreement worse.

First of all, America has made more concessions than China. Second, the economy of the Americas, which is unstable at the moment, depends more on Chinese than the reverse.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the US economy faced an increased risk of recession, because it prevails over the trade war and the increase in consumer prices could trigger a significant slowdown.

Fortunato told Al Jazeera that Beijing was not in such a precarious position. Take, for example, its latest export figures.

Chinese exports increased sharply in April. The high performance, an increase of 8.2% compared to the previous year, came while Chinese companies diverted commercial flows to Southeast Asia, Europe and other destinations.

I think Washington has overlooked his hand with Beijing, says Fortunato.

The White House overestimated the importance of the American market and underestimated the success of Chinas in the diversification of its exports far from the United States since the First Trump Trade War in 2018.

What will happen next?

It could take a long time to achieve a detailed agreement, if you are even possible, notes Fortunato.

In 2018, the United States supported the outside of a potential trade agreement after discussions with Beijing. The following 18 months saw tariff exchanges before signing a phase agreement one in January 2020.

However, China did not comply with all the terms of this purchase agreement. He dropped around 43% of the $ 200 billion in goods which she agreed to buy in the United States by 2021.

Then, the American trade deficit with China jumped during the Pandemic COVID-19, paving the way for the current trade war.

Earlier this week, Bessent once again hinted that Washington could seek the type of purchase agreement that characterized the phase one agreement.

The United States has made noises to make it for more purchase agreements. But the American economy took one last time by similar arrangements, explains Fortunato.

During the Trumpsfirst trade war with China, the American-China Affairs Council estimated that 245,000 American jobs were lost.

As the extent of the prices is greater today, even after the announcement of last weekend, it is fair to assume that even more jobs will be paid.

In the future, Fortunato suspects that the United States will land at an average rate rate of 15 to 20%, and even higher for China. It was five times higher than what there was a massive change in January.

