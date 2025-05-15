



A group of family members of the Sinaloa cartel leaders crossed the United States last week, probably as part of an agreement with the Trump administration, the Security Secretary of Mexico said on Tuesday evening.

For days, rumors have spread according to which 17 parents, including one of the ex-wives of the boss of the crime known as El Chapo, had transported a cartel bastion to Tijuana, Mexico, then crossed the United States. A media, nota pie, reported that they had returned to the American federal authorities, citing anonymous sources.

Sinaloa's cartel, co-founded by Joaqun Guzmn Loera, known as El Chapo, is one of the most powerful criminal groups in the world, although it has been divided by violence between rival factions, because several of its leaders are confronted in prison and prosecution in the United States.

When asked for information that family members entered the United States on Monday, President Claudia Sheinbaum from Mexico said there was no more information than she had seen.

But the Secretary of Security, Omar Garca Harfuch, then confirmed Tuesday evening that those close to the leader of the cartel Ovidio Guzmn Lpez, one of the four sons of El Chapos, had gone to the American authorities. Mr. Guzmn Lpez was extradited to the United States in 2023.

It is obvious that his family will go to the United States due to negotiations or a plea case that the Ministry of Justice gives him, said Garca Harfuch in Mexican Network Radmula.

The family who left was not targets and was not sought by the Mexican authorities, he added. Mexican officials were waiting for the US Ministry of Justice to share information, he said.

He said he thought Mr. Guzmn Lpez appointed members of criminal organizations, probably within the framework of a cooperation agreement.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a lawyer who represented the elder Mr. Guzman and his sons, did not respond to several messages asking for comments.

Ms. Sheinbaum told journalists on Wednesday morning that US officials should inform their Mexican counterparts if there was an agreement or not, urging transparency with the American public and the Mexicans, and noting that Mexican soldiers had died in the operation to capture Mr. Guzmn Lopez.

Ovidio Guzmn Lpez plans to plead guilty to federal drug accusations, according to court documents, in what would make him the first of the sons of El Chapos, often called Los Chapitos, to recognize guilt in an American federal courthouse.

Mr. Guzmn Lpez has been captured twice by the Mexican authorities in the last decade. He was detained for the first time, briefly, in 2019, until his own armed men engaged in a bloody battle with the Mexican army in the city of Culiacn and forced his release.

Then he was arrested by the Mexican security forces in 2023 in the same city and quickly extradited to the United States. With a full-fledged brother, two half-brothers and one of his former business partners, Mr. Guzmn Lpez was appointed in a sprawling indictment.

His full -fledged brother, Joaqun Guzmn Lpez, was also in negotiations with the Federal Authorities of Chicago to conclude his own advice on advocacy.

Since their father, El Chapo, was sentenced to life prison by an American federal judge in 2019, the American authorities have shot his four sons. Federal investigators opened a calm rear channel towards the threads, which clearly shows them that if they have tired of the dangerous life of the transmission of Narco, they could go at any time.

Joaqun Guzmn Lpez, using the rear chain, kidnapped his former trading partner, Ismael Zambada Garcia, Mexico this summer and traveled it by force through the police in police custody.

The Secretary of Security underlined the Mexican role in the case of Ovidio Guzmn Lpez, saying that Ovidio was 100% owned by the Mexican authorities.

Confirmation of the security ministers came the same day that the United States Ministry of Justice announced new accusations against men accused of being leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, the first since President Trump appointed a terrorist organization. These accusations include narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and money laundering.

By announcing the accusations, American lawyer for the southern district of California, Adam Gordon, directly addressed cartel leaders at a press conference, telling them that they would be betrayed by your friends and tracked down by your enemies.

The family members' movement in the United States and speculation that this could mean a plea agreement with the American government has fueled very publicized discussions in Mexico on which could be involved by the managers of the imprisoned cartel.

The chapitos will sing and learn a lot, said Senator Ricardo Anaya, an opposition legislator, to journalists this week. Because the North American government does not offer immunity in exchange for nothing, it offers it in exchange for information.

Alan Feuer, Emiliano Rodrguez Mega and James Wagner contributed to the reports.

