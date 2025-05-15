Students who escaped Hong Kong to go to the UK pay the same university costs as the UK. Political news





Students who escaped Hong Kong to live in the UK said they remained in Limbo for immigration and university fees after the Kirker Starmer announced a change in the Visa system.

One group's Labor Party MP urged the government to allow Hong Kong (BNO) visas to pay the same tuition as the UK and access student loans.

Thousands of young people from Hong Kong moved to England after the Visa line was opened in 2021, allowing people who had been persecuted by the territory government to come to England.

At the time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said up to 3 million people could live, study, and work in England in the territory with BNO status, and will be able to apply for settlement in five years.

However, according to the government's immigration plan announced on Monday, immigrants will now have to wait 10 years to get settlement, and there will be “review” of whether it contains a BNO visa.

Hong Kong BNO visa holders currently pay an international university fee, which is about 22,000 pounds per year for undergraduate students, but can reach 60,000 pounds every year for medical degrees before living.

Asylum applicants gave refugee status, and others about humanitarian visas, such as Afghanistan and Ukraine, immediately got a housing fee. In other words, I pay the same as the British students. This paid a fee for £ 9,535 per year for the standard regular course.

SKY NEWS talks with students, including those who want to be a Pediatrician. He said he should not delay or go to college this year because his family cannot afford international fees.

More Read: What is the new immigration rules of Sir Keir Starmer?

Image: Democratic protests in Hong Kong in 2019. PIC: Reuters

The Labor Party MP Blair McDougall, the chairman of Hong Kong's cross -party council, was concerned that many people had contacted Hong Kong since the white paper. He said that after the crackdown on democratic activities, Britain has been right to welcome Hong Kong.

He urged the government to reduce Hong Kong's time in England.

“This is not just an event in the past, but a persistent crisis, and we must make it clear that Britain remains a sanctuary for those who have a historic debt. Beijing may have broken promise to Hong Kong.” “

The analysis of the Hong Kong Watch, a campaign group that SKY NEWS can see exclusively, is as follows.

If you grant a housing fees to the BNO visa holder, the BNO holder was previously targeted for the UK, so you can raise up to 1.7 billion taxes to BNO visa holders. Because BNO holders were previously targeted by the UK, if most other British territory residents lived from 14 to 22 to 22 years old, BNO Hongers, who were 14 to 22 years old, lived at the age of 14 (if 59%lived), and the British government was a British public spending on education for 2023/24. 48.5m- 0.042% cost.

Further Reading: Hong Kong issued a 19 -year -old arrest warrant for British activists' British neighborhood bribes.

Image: Blair McDougall said many Hong Kong (Hong Kongers) contacted him and was concerned about immigration. PIC: Congress

I will have to start the medicine

Isaac Chan, 18, who participated in democratic demonstrations in Hong Kong, came to England with England in 2021 as “political reasons.”

He wants to study medicine, but he thinks that parents who work and teach at NHS cannot afford “ridiculous” fees, so they should go to college for a year or anymore.

“This is not ideal because it takes a long time if you want to do medicine, so you want to take medicine,” SKY News said.

“The government said that BNO visa is a humanitarian visa, similar to asylum -similar to safety and political freedom.

“I can't go back to Hong Kong now, and I will stay in England and contribute to the British society.

We have been treated as a British citizen but have to pay international fees.

The 18 -year -old Unis, 18, moved to Scotland with his family at the end of 2022, and he wanted to study forensics to work with the police, but he must postpone unconditional places over a year.

Scotland can pay the housing costs for BNO holders three years later, but students must continue to pay all the fees that started the course even if the condition is changed in the middle.

“I'm postponed education or under extremely financial pressure,” she said.

“I think our ambitions are prohibited by this system that does not recognize the long -term devotion to England.

“We must pay an international fee that is complicated because the nationality is treated as a British, but it is not fair.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:35 'Hong Kong became a police officer'

I may have to be eliminated

Her sister Kalvina, 22, is studying psychology in Edinburgh, but she may drop out because she can't afford to pay international costs.

“I worked hard to see Scotland as my long -term house and actually contribute, but it is very mentally overwhelming to pay international fees,” she said.

Moral and economically right

James NAish, the Labor Party MP of Rushcliffe, the largest Hong Kong population in the UK, said that giving a housing fee status is not only morally right and economical.

“Young BNO can be a doctor and engineer tomorrow, but the price is currently being priced at a high fee at university,” SKY News said.

“Giving a housing fee to BNO will be morally correct decisions and reasonable decisions are economical.

“I urge the government to fulfill this change and fulfill our promises to guarantee education for everyone.”

Image: James NAish is the largest Hong Kong population in the UK. PIC: Congress

'Destructive impact'

Phil Brickell, a Labor Party MP of Bolton West, said that the extension of the status of settlement to 10 years would be “a deadly impact” on the life of a young BNO holder.

“British national life in the UK cannot wait 10 years to go to college, and the government should carefully consider this potential impact on the proposed reforms,” ​​he said.

GOVT must provide a housing fee to BNO holders.

Nadia Whittom, a Labor Party MP of many BNOS, Hong Kong, said that the main policy promise to the parties is an equal approach to education.

“But now, BNO Hong Kongers, who is building a house here, is often priced through college learning and has to achieve academic and career goals for many years,” SKY News said.

“The government must expand the status of housing fees for those who have a BNO visa, just as they have the right people who have reached the system of Ukraine and Afghanistan.”

Image: Labor Party MP Nadia Whittome has many Hong Kong in the constituency of Nottingham East.

LIB DEM MP Bobby Dean, who owns thousands of Hong Kong in the Carshalton and Wallington constituencies, accused the government to treat them as “second -class citizens.”

“We need to help build the future in England and not keep additional barriers,” he said.

Thomas Benson, a policy advisor to Hong Kong Watch, said that changing the rules would be “destructive blow.”

“It is simply impossible for a 18 -year -old BNO student to wait 10 years to receive tuition in the UK,” he said.

“I can't believe that the British government policy is too cruel and avoid myself, and I urge the government to be as soon as possible so that the five -year qualifications for BNOs can remain intact.”

A government spokesman told Sky News:

“The UK's national overseas state holders who have achieved settlement status and meet the general residence requirements for three years can guarantee a fair approach to education because they can receive student support for the same basis as others with settlement.

“We continue to do our best to maintain the value of opportunities and inclusion, so higher education providers have discretion rights to exempt or reduce tuition fees depending on individual situations.”

