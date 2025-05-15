Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Trump is praising fleas ai to fuel the post-oil future on the Middle East





CNN –

President Donald Trump did not show up empty hands during the first international trip of his second term. There were almost three dozen CEOs from the largest companies in the Americas, including the major technology giants, who signed $ 600 billion in transactions.

They have brought some of the most coveted essentials in the global economy: the chips of artificial intelligence (AI) that will feed the largest technological infrastructure projects of Middle Easts, which are considered crucial to secure post-petroleum regions.

The agreements highlight the importance of the offers of the AI ​​of the Americas as a key negotiation currency for Trump as he seeks to project himself as a negotiator and diplomat consumed on the world scene, as well as to obtain closer ties with Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

Elon Musk, Openais Sam Altman, Nvidia Jensen Huang and Ibms Arvind Krishna were all part of the entourage won over his first stop in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where he was met on the tarmac by the crown prince of the kingdoms Mohammed Bin Salman.

This is a significant change in policy by former president Joe Biden, who had promised to make the kingdom a pariah after the murder of the Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, in 2018. An American intelligence report indicates that the Crown Prince, who welcomed Trump on the royal carpet purple on Tuesday, approved the operation to capture or kill the Saudi journalist.

A few days before the president's departure for his tour of three Gulf countries, the Trump administration announced its intention to cancel a set of borders of the Biden era intended to keep the tokens of AI outside the hands of foreign opponents, which would have affected their sale to the countries of the region.

The transactions celebrated today are historic and transformative for the two countries and represent a new era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Although Saudi Arabia is the largest oil exporter in the world, the kingdom and neighboring countries use energy sales money to diversify their economies. Saudi Arabia has announced that initiatives nicknamed Giga-Projects are the key to the Country Vision 2030 plan, which aims to modernize the country and weaned its economy out of oil.

Within the framework of these efforts, the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia, its sovereign wealth fund, announced on Monday the creation of the human of AI startups to position the country as a world competitive AI center.

The flea designer Ai Nvidia, the market leader, announced on Tuesday a strategic partnership with humans to build AI factories in the country with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts.

To feed these installations, Nvidia will sell several hundred thousands of its most advanced graphic processing units over the next five years, starting with 18,000 of its GB300 Grace Blackwell GB300 chips.

These Hyperscale AI data centers will provide a secure fundamental infrastructure for the training and deployment of large -scale sovereign AI models, Nvidia said in a press release.

Like Nvidia Huang, the chief of the Amds Lisa Su was also in Riyadh. Her company unveiled an agreement of $ 10 billion with humans to build AI infrastructure, while Qualcomm, based in San Diego, said that she had signed an agreement with the AI ​​startup separately to deliver advanced AI data centers.

Keith Strier, the main Vice-President of the World AD markets at AMD, told Reuters that humans did not want to be locked up to use a single supplier for AI equipment.

After Saudi Arabia, Trump should go to neighboring Qatar and finally to the United Arab Emirates, which has its own technological ambitions. In 2017, he appointed World Prime Minister dedicated to AI.

In April 2024, Microsoft announced an investment of $ 1.5 billion in G42, an AI group based in Abu Dhabi, water capital, and chaired by an influential member of the royal family in power. The New York Times reported on Monday that the Trump administration was considering an agreement that could see the sale of hundreds of thousands of us and the G42 chips.

Last year, a committee of the American Congress called on the Commerce Department to investigate the alleged links of G42 with Chinese military companies and intelligence services (G42 denied such connections). The Microsoft Investment has forced G42 to reduce links with Chinese equipment suppliers, including Huawei, in favor of American companies.

