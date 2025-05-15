



Massive reward for information on the Mexican cartel

The Office of the State Department of International Nuts and Affairs of the Act (INM) offers up to $ 8 million for information that leads to the arrest and the convictions of two brothers who are linked to a Mexican cartel.

More than a dozen family members of the Mexican cartel leaders entered the United States last week as part of a Trump administration agreement.

Mexican security secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed a media report that Ovidio Guzman Lopez family members, who was extradited to the United States in 2023, had entered the United States

Guzmán Lopez is one of the brothers who manages a faction of the Sinaloa cartel after the notorious Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was imprisoned in the American video showed family members crossing the border of Tijuana with their suitcases to wait for American agents.

Cartels family members enter us

What we know:

García Harfuch confirmed the crossing of the 17 family members in a radio interview and said it was clear to the Mexican authorities that they did after negotiations between Guzmán López and the US government.

He thought it was the case because the former boss of the cartel, whose lawyer said in January that he had started negotiations with the American authorities, finger at the members of other criminal organizations probably within the framework of a cooperation agreement.

File – US -Mexico Border Crosting at the Entrance Port of San Ysidro on April 5, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

He said that none of the family members were prosecuted by the Mexican authorities and that the government of US President Donald Trump “must share information” with Mexican prosecutors, which she has not yet done.

What we don't know:

American prosecutors refused to comment on the family of the family entering the United States since Tijuana.

What they say:

“It is obvious that his family goes to the United States due to a negotiation or an offer that the Ministry of Justice gives him,” said Garcia Harfuch.

American lawyer Adam Gordon for the South District of California and other officials sent a warning to the members of the cartel, repeatedly citing the Sinaloa cartel by name. They did not mention that the members of the cartel family are authorized in the United States.

Second. Hegseth on the drug cartel and illegal immigration

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, presented opening comments at the Central America Security Conference in 2025 in Panama City. Among the key subjects he discussed is to secure the border, drug cartels and illegal immigration. Hegseth also talked about the control of China on the canal.

“Let me be direct, to the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, you are no longer the hunters, you are hunting.

The background:

Rumors had circulated last week that young Guzmán would plead guilty to avoid a trial for several accusations of drug trafficking in the United States after being extradited in 2023.

Confirmation that family members entered in the United States came the same day that the Office of the American Prosecutor General announced that a number of senior cartel leaders were billed for the first time with “narcoterism” since the Trump administration declared a certain number of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The source: This report includes information from the Associated Press.

US border security and public security

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livenowfox.com/news/cartel-family-members-entered-us-trump-administration-mexico The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

