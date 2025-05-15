



JIM has a long career in the Bank of America and offers abundant experience to the Treasury in the investment bank and corporate finance. I also have experience in the public sector, which spent three years in British financial investment. As a chief executive of UKFI, he managed the government in the Royal Scottish royal family, Lloyd Banking Group and British assets.

His appointment is part of the government's plan, as part of the change plan, conveys the best mission to begin economic growth and follows the prime minister's promise to lead the most growth of the country's history.

JIMS Experience will help the government to secure private investment, increase the economy, and ultimately put more pounds in people pockets. His deep knowledge of the private sector will help the government tear off growth barriers, provide support for major industries in the family, and secure public and fair trade abroad.

The superintendent of Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

We are very pleased to welcome JIM as our new second permanent secretary. His extensive knowledge of the private sector will help us provide the best mission to grow the economy. It is fantastic for him to join Treasurys Top Team.

Jim Oneil said:

I am pleased to be appointed as the second permanent assistant of the Treasury at this important time for our country and the economy. We live through great changes around the world, and the economy of stability, elasticity and growth is more important. I am in cooperation with the governor, her pastor and public official to carry out this mission, so that the Treasury can make a positive change in the lives of people from all over the country.

JIM is expected to start a new position in July and will work with Beth Russell, based on Darlington Economic Campus, and the second permanent assistant of HM Treasury, the chief economic advisor, Sam Beckt. In addition to supervising taxes and spending, Beth will continue to be responsible for revolution and regional growth, including participation with local and local governments and others in the north.

JIM has been appointed through fair and open competition and has completed all the necessary declarations.

