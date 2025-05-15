Cartel family members entered the agreement with Trump Admin, confirms the Mexican security chief





Mexico Mexico’s security chief confirmed on Tuesday that 17 family members of the cartel leaders had crossed the United States last week as part of an agreement between a son of the former Cartel of Sinaloa and the Trump administration.

Mexican security secretary Omar Garca Harfuch, confirmed an independent journalist Luis Chaparro that family members of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, who was extradited to the United States in 2023, had entered the United States

Guzmn Lopez is one of the brothers who directed a faction of the Sinaloa cartel after the notorious Capo Joaqun El Chapo Guzmn was imprisoned in the American video showed that family members crossing the border of Tijuana with their suitcases awaited the American agents.

Rumors had circulated last week that young Guzmn would plead guilty to avoid his trial for several accusations of drug trafficking in the United States after being extradited in 2023.

Garca Harfuch confirmed that family members crossed a radio interview and said it was clear to the Mexican authorities that they did after negotiations between Guzmn Lpez and the US government.

He thought it was the case because the former boss of the cartel, whose lawyer said in January that he had started negotiations with the American authorities, finger at the members of other criminal organizations probably within the framework of a cooperation agreement.

It is obvious that his family goes to the United States due to a negotiation or an offer that the Ministry of Justice gives him, said Garcia Harfuch.

He said that none of the family members were prosecuted by the Mexican authorities and that the government of US President Donald Trump must share information with Mexican prosecutors, which she has not yet done.

Garca Harfuch's confirmation comes the same day as the United States prosecutors' office announced that it was billing for the first time a number of high cartel leaders with a number of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

While the prosecutors refused to comment on the family's video, the American lawyer Adam Gordon for the southern district of California and other officials sent a warning to the members of the cartel, repeatedly quoting the Sinaloa cartel by their name.

Let me be direct, to the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, you are no longer the hunters, you are hunted. You will be betrayed by your friends, you will be tracked down by your enemies, and you will finally find yourself and your face here in a courtroom in the southern District of California, said Gordon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/cartel-family-members-entered-us-deal-trump-mexican-chief-confirms-rcna206917 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos