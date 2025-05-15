Trump meets Syria, who is trying to normalize his relationship with Damascus.





This article is the field version of the first newsletter. Subscribers can join our Asia, Europe/African or America version and deliver newsletters every morning. Here, explore all newsletters

It is a good morning and welcomes you to come back to FirstFt. The main contents of today are as follows:

Trump meets a new president of Syria in Riyadh

We warn that the company should not use the Huawei AI chip.

FT investigates Elon Musks Doge

Which airline offers the best in -flight champagne?

Donald Trump met with Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyad, just one day after the United States announced that it would release sanctions and restore the relationship. She will need to know.

Where did the two leaders meet? The US and Syrian leaders met in Saudi Arabic capital in Riyadh. The meeting between Donald Trump and Ahmed Al-Sharaa is a recept tayyip of Saudi's de facto Prince Mohamed Bin Salman and Turkish President's reception Type Erui to make a new start for the Syrians. ERDOAN) broker.

Why is Washington softening Syria? The meeting is based on the US decision to lift sanctions against Syria. We are currently seeking normalization with Syria's new government, Trump said after the meeting. The decision that Washington decided to withdraw sanctions after a celebration at Damascus will improve Shara by fighting to strengthen his executive control over the nation in which Shara is sculpted. Prince Saudi added that it will help to alleviate the pain of the Syrian people and to open a new page for growth and prosperity.

She's another thing that keeps the tab today:

NATO: The Foreign Ministers of the Military Allies meet in Türkiye and discuss Ukraine and are about to talk about the Ukraine-Russian peace talks tomorrow.

Germany: Superintendent of Friedrich Merz will be delivered to the House of Representatives after the first major policy speech.

Economic Data: The Brazilian service division will be surveyed today with monthly PMS data. Separately, Argentinas National Institute of Statistics and Censuses will release consumer price data in April.

US Economy: The Federal Reserve Council Christopher Waller, Philip Jefferson Vice -Chairman, San Francisco Fed Chairman Mary Daly appears at the event.

Company: Cisco Systems is expected to increase 3Q sales by 10.6%.

Congress: Robert F. Kennedy JR will testify for the first time since the role of a health assistant, and will face questions about the dismissal of thousands of health institutions and the rapid growth of measles.

On May 28, participating in a web seminar for subscribers, insight into the greatest designated competition of our time: US-HINA confrontation. Register now and put the question in the panel.

Five best stories

1. Mujan: Teslas Board established a special committee to explore ELON Musks Pay, which can provide a new stock option package for the chief executive of electric vehicle manufacturers. Those who are familiar with this problem said major investors have given the board of directors to the billionaire and the company's continuous leadership.

2. The executive of Donald Trumps has been in a stronger position on the development of China's technology, and companies all over the world have warned that the use of Huawei's artificial intelligence chips can cause criminal punishment that violates US export control. The Commerce Department has announced guidelines to clarify that the Huaweis Ascend processor has been subject to export control.

3. Three familiar with this situation, the United States is seeking potential placement to place Latin America peacekeepers in Haiti. Kenya's international troops could not stop the acquisition by criminal organizations of Haitis Capital Port-Au-Prince. Learn more about how the distribution works.

4. MOT Hennessy has burned for 1.5 billion last year, according to the FT, which generated $ 1 billion in cash in 2019. People who are familiar with DOM PRIGNON CHAMPAGNE and Hennessy Cognac said they made strategic decisions under the leadership of former PHILIPPE SCHAUS, who left the group in early 2025.

5. China has criticized the trade transactions between the United Kingdom and the United States and can be used to create Chinese products in the UK supply chain and complicated London's efforts to rebuild the relationship with Beijing. Beijing said that when I asked about the contract, the basic principle is that the agreement between countries should not be aimed at other countries.

UK-US: Washington is looking at billions of dollars in British pork, poultry, rice and seafood to expand trade transactions.

Chinese manufacturing: export companies were shocked and rejoiced after China and the United States agreed to thaw in the trade war.

US-HINA: During the 90-day trade war, companies compete to reserve Christmas products, and port and shipping lines are demanded for demand.

News

In six months after Donald Trump officially announced the formation of an Elon Musk cost reduction vehicle, the so -called DOGE department (DOGE) department, the campaign was promised at the meeting of New York Madison Square Garden during the campaign campaign during the campaign campaign. I couldn't find some of the $ 2,000 savings. Today's BIG Read has found evidence of expanded evaluation to increase numbers and contracts. Read the survey of the whole.

I was also reading and watching …

Global Trade: We can't change the surplus of some countries into productive investments elsewhere.

Trump's Palace-Ski: Qatar Privotor Jet, Qatar, argued that the United States is becoming a kleptocrology depending on President Lee, Edward Luce said.

Milk is back: The efforts of the dairy industry to defeat customers in the plant product are the master classes of the survival tactics, says Brooke Masters.

$ 40 million Bitcoin Bet: Michael Saylor has converted Lossmaking strategies to the world's largest company. Can you survive the conflict?

Today's chart

The US stocks healed for a year after the inflation value was added to the triggered rally to reduce the tariff by adding fuel to the trigger with China. One fund manager said it was an immediate reversal in the leading trend of the last few months.

Take a break in the news

HTSI Beverage Columnist Alice LASCELLES stocks offer the best champagne for those who are as lucky to turn left when they board.

Getty image

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9f5f05dd-0a86-423d-87a1-6afebab02479 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos