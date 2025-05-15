The United Kingdom dates back to the statements of the American Bad price for China





Karen Hoggan

Business Reporter, BBC News

The British government retaliated to the suggestions that the tariff agreement it has concluded with the United States last week could be detrimental to China.

He said that there was “no veto on Chinese investment” in the agreement.

The agreement of the United Kingdom-US brought back major rates in rates on metals and cars imposed by President Donald Trump, but it also included conditions requiring the United Kingdom “quickly responds” to American requests on “security of supply chains” of steel and aluminum products exported to America.

Beijing fears that this cannot see it be excluded from the supply of products related to the United States to the United Kingdom, indicating to the financial times that it was a “basic principle” that bilateral commercial transactions should not aim for other countries.

At a regular press conference on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry was asked about the United Kingdom's trade agreements with the United States and India.

Lin Jian said: “As for the trade agreement … Between the United Kingdom and the countries concerned, I would like to emphasize that cooperation between countries should not target or harm the interests of third parties.”

China is the second world economy and the fifth largest trading partner in the United Kingdom. In 2024, total bilateral trade reached 98.4 billion.

In response to China's latest comments, the British government said the agreement with the United States was “in the national interest in guaranteeing thousands of jobs in the key sectors, protecting British companies and laying the foundations for greater trade in the future”.

All the “external provisions” in the agreement were “not designed to undermine mutually beneficial economic relations with a third country,” he said.

“As the chief secretary of the Treasury said, there is no veto on Chinese investment in this trade agreement.”

He added that “trade and investment with China remain important for the United Kingdom”.

As part of the UK's UK agreement, Trump of Trump of 10% prices on imports from countries around the world always applies to most British goods entering the United States.

But the agreement has reduced or deleted the prices on some of the UK exports, including steel and aluminum.

The terms of the agreement indicate that the United Kingdom “will quickly work on the American requirements on the security of the supply chains of steel and aluminum products intended for export to the United States and on the nature of the ownership of relevant production facilities”.

'Total reset'

The United States and China have been engaged in a tariff war since the start of this year.

The United States is buying much more from China ($ 440 billion) that it does not sell it ($ 145 billion), which Trump has not been satisfied for a long time.

His reasoning in part for the introduction of prices, and the highest on countries that sell more in the United States than they buy, is to encourage American consumers to buy more American manufacturing products, increase the amount of increased tax and stimulate manufacturing jobs.

However, on Monday, Trump said that talks during the weekend between the United States and China had resulted in “total reset” in terms of trade between the two countries, the prices being cut or suspended on both sides.

The result is that additional American prices on Chinese imports – these are the additional prices imposed in this recent dead end – will drop from 145% to 30%, while the Chinese prices recently connected to certain American imports will drop from 125% to 10%.

This decision is considered helping to defuse the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

