



The new cyber attack on British companies is “an important national security threat.”

Software used by hundreds of companies follow exposure of unknown vulnerabilities.

However, unlike the recent attacks on M & S, Co-OP and Harrods, the latest incident was not ransomware, but remote code execution.

The hacker is a place where you can control your device and network through the Internet to run potentially malicious programs or steal data and information.

The event, released by the cyber security firm Eclecticiq, was released by a software called SAP Netweaver and used a patch after being released using an unknown backdoor.

Cody Barrow is the chief executive of EclecticiQ and has previously worked at the Pentagon, the NSA and the US Cyber ​​Command.

He told Sky News: “The government should treat it as an important national security threat.”

Image: CADENT is one of the exploited companies. PIC: ISTOCK

Barrow said the exploitation of the network is “wide and ongoing,” and more than 500 SAP customers are affected and potentially dangerous. He urged users to update their software to the latest version.

Gasgeau CADENT, Publishers News UK, Euro Garages (e.g. Johnson Matthey, and Ardagh Metal) were nominated as victims, and we and Saudi Arabian organizations were also designated.

NHS England posted warnings about exploitation of the website, but it is not clear whether it is affected.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), the authority of the British government and part of the GCHQ on the British cyber threat, monitors the situation.

Image: Government experts are monitoring the case. PIC: PA

NCSC spokesman told Sky News:

“NCSC strongly recommends organizations to relieve vulnerability and potential malicious activities, following the best practices of suppliers.

“Vulnerability is a general aspect of cyber security, and all organizations should consider how to manage potential security problems most effectively.”

JP PEREZ -ETCHEGOYEN, the chief technology officer at Onapsis, who specializes in cyber security security, said that the abuse of backdoor was first observed earlier this year on Sky News and began to increase in March.

Last week, Pat McFadden Minister Pat MCFADNEN warned companies that cyber attacks on M & S, Co-OP and Harrods recently should be “morning call”.

Cadent's spokesman refused to mention a particular attack, but the company cooperates with NCSC on cyber security issues.

The news British spokesman refused to comment.

EG Group, Johnson Matthey and Ardagh Metal did not respond to the Sky News request.

China is trying to monitor the UK online through China's support botnet attack

According to the initial summary of Exploit, the analysts have connected the attack with the “Chinese Cyber ​​Spion Unit.”

This is based on a variety of factors, including the identified Chinese name file and hacker operation as part of the hacking.

The goal of the Chinese group is to “impair important infrastructure, expel sensitive data, and operate strategically to maintain continuous access in high value -added networks worldwide.”

British goals are known to include critical gas distribution networks and water and integrated waste management utility.

SAM and Anne's on your podcast listen to politics.

SAM and Anne's on your podcast listen to politics.

A spokesman for SAP said, “SAP knows and solves the vulnerability of SAP Netweaver Visual Composer. SAP issued a patch on April 24, 2025.

“The second vulnerability was also confirmed and the patch was released on May 13, 2025.

“We ask all customers who use SAP Netweaver to install these patches and protect themselves.”

The Chinese Embassy in London approached for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/china-based-hack-targets-uk-companies-in-critical-national-security-threat-says-analyst-13367638 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

