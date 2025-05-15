In the first 'Reform British bar', which reinforces you to 2.60 at the total price …





Talbot became the first 'reformed British' pub. Photo: LBC

BlackPool's Talbot was an old conservative club of BlackPool, but I am not satisfied with taking place in local elections, so Nigel Farages Party is now acquiring Tory Boozers.

At one end of the Milbourne Street, you can see that the BlackPool Tower is shining in the sun, and the other is the newly painted Talbot Pub (now there is a bright reform blue shade and the reform British branding is all plaster).

The bar has an export pin for 2.60, and John Smith is 3.25. The curry will return you to 3.50.

Like other social clubs, other social clubs, tables, friendly bar staff, some snooker tables, TV football.

LBC visits the first 'Reformed British' pub

Nick Lowe, a co -owner, explained the brand of LBC. I saw things changing and everything went up, electric, beer prices, wages, it is a cheap amount.

I believe in the reform policy and have enough parties that other parties do not say what they say, so we will provide all the support they can get.

But Nick admits that the reaction was not all positive. The problem is that the situation must change in this country. If not, is it not here? Everyone is tired of what's going on. My words, I saw this area changing too much.

“Even with the cost of business operating, there is an absolutely devil.

Peter Flynn, a co -owner, spoke to LBC with a pint and sat outside the sun.

When people come to the bar, people can do it. Everyone was slightly angry because of the lack of work. The politicians who enter the politicians go well with Spiel, but they are not good for it, and the support for reform has doubled.

From the customer's point of view, PETE is mostly positive. He said 90%is good. There are 10%of disappointment, but I think they will come. It is a bar for everyone. If someone wants to talk about politics, we are pleased to be mandatory for reform and mainly reform because we are represented. And if they want to come in for beer and food, they are pleased.

You can get 2,60 pint pint. Photo: LBC

Mark Butcher spoke to LBC in last year's general election for MP in the BlackPool South election. It is very important when you think that Talbot Conservative Club is well known as a social club since 1929. In fact, I came here on Christmas. My father was a member. So I am connected to this place, but it is very important in relation to reform Britain.

We are not happy after the parliament acquires parliament. We are going further than that. And we want to find out where people are talking about where people are, where people are actually happening, and the absolute truth about what's happening in this place.

KEIR STARMERS immigration: BUTCHER told LBC as follows. I couldn't believe the U turn. My words, this only happened since May 1. He talked about the free union of the free union, and that this person was suddenly over, and it was the biggest turn he could do in the semester in the parliament. Obviously, he is looking at Nigel Farage because of the fear of British reform within the County Council.

I think it is an absolute joke to talk about Nigel Farage politics with me. And do he think we are all stupid? My words, people are not stupid. We can see exactly what is happening, and he is running the yarn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk/first-reform-uk-pub-pint-prices-revealed-nigel-farage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

