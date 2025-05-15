How to send EV subsidies to the 1970s





My fault. Last year, Financial Times introduced a new salary sacrifice system, allowing employees to rent and drive electric vehicles at low prices. This system promises up to 40 %saving. I like transactions and now I don't need EV, or I don't really want EV, but I was interested in suggestions.

After registering, I connected the various fake salary levels to the system, changed their ages and changed their addresses to understand the basic mechanics of the system that included auto insurance. Of course, that activity made me very interested, and I tried to sign the EV provider to sign the dotted line.

After mathematics, the transaction was actually pretty good, but the case I saw was almost not worth if it was a normal basic or higher taxpayer. The proposal saved a lot of money if your salary was within 100,000 to 125,140 salary parentheses. British people lose their personal tax allowances and pay 62 %of income tax and employee national insurance premiums (UKS Social Security Tax). For those who need to receive less than 100,000 people to receive more value in free childcare, there should be no such salary sacrifice system.

FT will save 15 %with low employer national insurance donations and VAT benefits. Employees will receive 3 %of the benefits of the implicit value of benefits instead of salary.

I sent a representative of the supplier by e -mail and asked why I could not offer a low price when the possibility of tax evasion was tremendous. Surprisingly, I didn't get much joy, and I heard that it would still be better if I joined without renting EV after tax pay.

What is happening? Employers save some money with salary taxes, and employees are traded according to their situation, and providers have potentially profitable businesses, and this complex web supply EV is largely subsidized by other taxpayers.

This is a very poor example of public policy. The government has a legitimate desire to speed up the launch of the EV, but it is necessary to provide a simple discount, not a large subsidy, to employers who use the company's auto taxation rules.

EV is a future technology, but the UKS subsidy system is a retreat to the 1970s. Then the highest income tax rate was 83 %in income. This is imposed today at a low level of 120,000. But no one paid this tax rate.

In recent analysis, Dan Neidle of the Nonprofit Tax Policy Association emphasized the opportunity to avoid taxes in the 1970s. There was a tax rules for friendly benefits. High income earners were routinely wages in different forms, including company cars, luncheon vouchers, club members, or very generous pensions.

For decades, the government had a loophole, and with high tax rates, more people were able to collect more from more people at high income.

In recent years, however, extreme tax rates have arisen as children's benefits and individual allowances are withdrawn to 100,000 and subsidies withdraw the cliff edge of the auxiliary childcare.

It is not an environmentalism that leads the emergence of salary sacrificial EV transactions, but it encourages the tax avoidance industry that does nothing in British productivity or public finances.

When I join the electric vehicle system, I have a better child and my colleagues. It is nuts.

