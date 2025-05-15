According to the official figures, the British economy is growing more than expected | Money News





According to the official figures, the British economy has grown strong for the first three months of this year.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) -The standard scale of economic values ​​increased 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025, National Statistics said.

The rise is better than expected. Reuters were expected to increase 0.6% of economists who participated in polls.

In the last quarter of 2024, it is much better than three months reported by a slight economic expansion of 0.1%.

ONS also said that there is a small amount of growth because the GDP has increased by 0.2% in March to win expectations.

Growth was not expected for a month.

How did the economy grow?

ONS said that the big contribution to GDP growth was an increase in production in the production sector, which increased by 1.1% in manufacturing and 4% of water supply.

In addition, trying to increase the GDP level was 0.7% of the service industry, the largest part of the UK economy.

Wholesale, retail and computer programming services are all well -held in quarterly, just like automotive rentals and advertising, Ons said.

On April 2, President Trump's so -called 'liberation day' tariffs showed that the economy was flexible as he headed for the World Trade War.

GDP per capita, which shows how good people feel good, tends to be lower than headline GDP levels in recent years.

But over the first three months of this year, GDP per capita increased 0.5%.

In the first quarter of 2024, GDP growth has increased significantly.

Now we welcome political news

This data is a welcome news of the government that confirmed that the economy is the first priority.

Rachel Rachel Reeves says that the British economy has grown faster than the United States, Canada, France, Italy and Germany.

“Today's growth shows the strengths and potential of the British economy.”

“In the background of world uncertainty, we are making the right choice in national interests.”

These GDP figures may not continue until April, as companies and consumers face the rafts due to increased legislation, and President Trump's tariffs fired a gun in the World Trade War.

Last month, the tax bills of water, energy and councils rose across the country, while employers were higher in wages due to increased national insurance donations and minimum wages.

However, if wage growth and consumerism fades more than inflation, the economy can continue to improve.

