



President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, May 13, that he planned to end the American sanctions imposed on Syria, which has been in place for more than 45 years.

Announcing the news of the first day of his Middle East tour, during the American-Saudi investment forum, Trump said that he would increase sanctions in order to give them [Syria] size.

Trump described sanctions as brutal and paralyzing, but also noted their important function before the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime in December 2024.

The announcement encountered jubilant celebrations in the Syrian capital of Damascus, while people in the streets applauded and signaled the Syrian flags.

Wednesday morning, before leaving for Doha, in Qatar, Trump met Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. They were accompanied by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan joined remotely by phone.

By traveling to Doha on Air Force, Trump shared with journalists his impression as Al-Sharaa, calling him “attractive young man. A hard guy. Past strong. Past very strong. The fighter had a real shot to keep him together.

Read more: Trump meets the president of the Syrias after having announced his intention to raise American sanctions on the country

Shiraz Maher, writer and speaker of war studies at Kings College in London, said that Trumps announces an explicit vote of confidence in the new administration. This gives Syria a new opportunity.

I see this as something Obama has tried to do, leading from behind, removing obstacles and giving Syria the opportunity to do so.

In an update after the shared meeting on X, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump urged Al-Sharaa to sign the Abraham agreements to normalize relations with Israel. He also encouraged Al-Sharaa to withdraw foreign terrorists from Syria and to help the United States prevent Islamic State resurgence.

The Abraham agreements, created during the first term of Trumps, imply a number of Arab and Muslim states normalizing diplomatic and economic links with Israel.

Since the collapse of the Assad regime in December, Israel has carried out air strikes in Syria, recently near Damascus, citing violence in the Druze areas. The Israeli forces would also have widened military operations beyond the Golan Heights occupied by Israeli in the southwest corner of Syria.

What are the American sanctions in place on Syria?

The Assad government was first appointed by the United States as a state-of-the-art sponsor in 1979. Since then, sanctions on the country have been improved in 2004 and again in 2011, when the Syrian civil war broke out.

As part of the sanctions, the assets and goods of Syrian officials in the United States have been frozen and a ban was placed on Syrian oil and oil products.

Since 2011, Syria and its population have been almost entirely cut off from the global economy, residents being confronted with difficulties in using international bank cards or importing foreign products in the midst of the paralyzing civil war.

Maher considers the proposed lifting of sanctions as a crucial change for the Syrian people. The situation is incredibly desperate, [some] People have two hours of electricity per day and face hyperinflation. It is a really important signal that it can change, he said.

Noting on the commentary of social media, he has been seen since the news broke out, Maher said he came across a commentator who said: being able to use Apple Pay in [the Syrian city of] Idlib is not something that I could have imagined.

An additional set of more recent sanctions, implemented under the 2019 law on the civil protection of Caesar Syria, imposed new restrictions on the Assad regime and its supporters.

Aaron Y. Zelin, a principal researcher at the Washington Institute for the Middle East policy, says that this set of sanctions, in particular, could be difficult to disentangle.

The congress has promulgated this, so that the Trump administration must now involve the congress to relax in many ways, explains Zelin.

Aside from the difficulties, the announcement prevails over a new and monumental for the Syrian government, explains Zelin, adding that this decision gives the government more legitimacy and opportunity for reconstruction and investment.

Syrians will have more access to the capital and will again be part of the world economy. Currently, everything is a cash economy, he said.

But how long will it be until these changes are felt?

Benjamin FVE, principal research analyst at Karam Shaar Advisory Limited, argued that the lifting of official sanctions against Syria is not as simple as Trump who will declare it and that it will take a long process.

We can only hope that they will make the process as quickly as possible, he said via an article on X. In a way or another, this announcement will have to be followed by concrete actions.

If the usbecomes have been more committed to the Syrian government, Russia will probably find it increasingly difficult to continue its presence in Syria, in particular with its oil food in the country.

Russia is a large supplier of oil in Syria since Assads 'departure, but that could change with Trumps' plans. Zelin thinks that Russia could take advantage of its oil supply to obtain closer ties to Syria.

Qatar previously said that it would provide funding of $ 29 million a month for three months to Syria in order to pay public sector wages, ultimately due to American sanctions. Now, however, this agreement could accelerate, because Zelin suggests that Qatar could finance even more bills of the government after the announcement of the prevail.

US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during the first stage of his three-country tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. Bandar al-Jaloudgetty Images Who is Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa?

President Al-Sharaa has become a key figure in the Middle East.

In just under two weeks, the group of Al-Sharaas Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) led a rebellious coalition to overthrow Assad. HTS had taken control of the northern province of Idlib in recent years, and the group has been appointed by the United States, the group was appointed by the United States shortly after its training.

Just before the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, Al-Sharaa, then known by his war name Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, went to Baghdad. He would spend the next few years with Al-Qaeda, would recruit members and gathered in the ranks before being arrested and detained in a former American prison at Camp Bucca in Iraq.

While the Syrian civil war was raging, Al-Sharaa returned to his country of origin, helping to establish an al-Qaedas affiliation group, the Al-Nusra Front. But the militant leader continued to put together links with the organization in 2016, by establishing the HTS.

The United States had previously had a reward of $ 10 million for the arrest of Al-Sharaa. The premium was abandoned at the end of December.

Since he took the leadership of the new Syrian government, Al-Sharaa has met French President Emmanuel Macron and has established close ties with Turkey. The Wednesday meeting with Trump may be the most important for the president of the Syrias to date.

