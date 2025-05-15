



The police say the Trio has supported the hatred for Muslims and immigrants and discussed the attack of Moscow or synagogue.

The British police said the three men were convicted of planning an upcoming race war and planning an attack on employees or synagogues.

The 25 -year -old Brogan Stewart, Marco Pitzettu and 34 -year -old Christopher Ringrose were all guilty, but were convicted of all charges of the jury of Shefield Crown Court on Wednesday. The sentence is scheduled for July 17th.

Stewart, Fittsu, and Ring Rose were justified today for several terrorist crimes, and detective James Dunkerley, according to the Northeastern policy, said in a statement.

They advocate evil racist views and advocate violence, and all supported the right -wing way of thinking.

As the left -wing labor party in the central left labor party increased on the right side, the adoption of severe investigation into relocation was convicted in the UK in the debate over immigration rights. Critics recently said that immigration threatened to transform England with strangers' islands, according to a recent speech by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The top group, which was convicted, talked about torture of former prime minister Rishi Sunak and IMAMS as part of the telegram channel called Einsatz 14.

Jonathan Sandipod's prosecution told the jury.

The conspiracy theory, in which Muslims and immigrants replace white people in the Western countries, have been spreading from the right in recent years.

The conspiracy often contains the angle of anti -Semitism, depicting the Jews as a supporter of pro -chest policy to weaken the Western state.

All three were convicted of terrorist acts and plans for several gun crimes. They were convicted of two useful collection information for those who prepare for terrorism, and Ringrose was accused of manufacturing the components of 3D printed FGC9 firearms.

The prosecution said the group is preparing for terrorism when he was arrested in February 2024. Their trial began in March.

Some of the defenses in court were part of all fantastic or harmless chat, but all three planned and prepared an attack on innocent citizens to take real -time world action, Dunkerley said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/14/uk-neo-nazis-convicted-of-planning-mosque-synagogue-race-war-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

