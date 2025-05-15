



Maikeelys Espinoza Bernal, two years old, found his mother in Venezuela after the calls on his return.

An ugniest Venezuelan who was separated from his parents after crossing the border of the United States-Mexico was returned to Venezuela, where his mother was expelled in April.

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro thanked the administration of American president Donald Trump for the return Wednesday of Maikeelys Espinoza Bernal, two years, to his mother, Yorely Bernal.

We must be grateful for all efforts, because [Trump special envoy] Rich Grenell for his efforts and also thank Donald Trump, said Maduro, calling the child to return an act of justice.

The two parents of the toddlers were accused by the Trump administration of involvement in the Gang Tren of Aragua, a complaint for which the government has offered no evidence and is firmly denied by family members.

The child's father, Maker Espinoza, 25, was part of at least 137 Venezuelans sent to a Salvador prison in March.

Venezuelan officials had asked for the return of Maikeelys, and images shown on state television showed that the first lady Cilia Flores holding Maikeelys after her arrival at an international airport near the capital of Caracas.

The child regained his mother and grandmother at an event at the presidential palace assisted by Maduro, who expressed occasional criticism on the deportation of Trump's deportation but concluded an agreement in March to receive the expenses expelled from the United States.

The Trump administration has invoked sometimes vague and unleated affirmations of the membership of Tren of Aragua to send Venezuelan migrants to Cecot, a maximum security prison in Salvador, notorious for abusive conditions, without regular procedure under the extraterrestrial law 1798.

The father of toddlers, Maker Espinoza, 25, was accused by the Trump administration, without evidence, of being a lieutenant in Tren de Aragua who supervises homicides, the sale of drugs, the abductions, the extortion, the sexual traffic and exploits a torture.

At no time was my son involved with them, his mother, Maria Escalona, ​​told the news agency Reuters this month of her son is a member of Tren de Aragua. I think it is political that they use the case of my son to cover the horror which takes place against all these innocents.

The Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) also accused Yorely Bernal of recruiting young women for the smuggling of narcotics and sex work, but provided no evidence for these claims and expelled it to Venezuela in April.

The Trump administration invoked the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, a law rarely used in wartime which grants the powers the president to quickly expel people from the country without usual protection, under the pretext that irregular migration to the United States constitutes a foreign invasion.

A report by the US intelligence community has found no evidence for public demands from the Trump administration that Tren de Aragua coordinated activities with the Maduro government as part of a clandestine attack on the United States.

On Wednesday, the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dismissed two best members of the intelligence organization who wrote this assessment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/14/toddler-separated-from-mother-deported-from-the-us-returned-to-venezuela

