A 2 -year -old girl separated from her parents by American deportation arrives in Venezuela





A 2 -year -old girl separated from her parents by deportation arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday, where her mother was expelled from the United States – a decision that the country of South America denounced several times as an abduction.

Maikeelys Espinoza arrived at an airport outside the capital, Caracas, as well as more than 220 deported migrants.

Images broadcast by state television have shown that the first lady of Venezuela Cilia Flores carrying Maikeelys to the airport. Later, Flores was shown by handing the daughter to his mother, who was waiting for her arrival at the presidential palace with President Nicolás Maduro.

Yorely Bernal, the mother of Maikeelys Espinoza, a 2 -year -old child in police custody whose parents were expelled separately, during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 1, 2025. Ariana Cubillos /

The American government said that family separation last month was justified because the girl's parents would have links with the Gang of Tren of Aragua based in Venezuelan, which President Trump appointed a terrorist organization earlier this year.

The return of the toddler was “a battle every day and today we have a big victory,” said Venezuela Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on Wednesday at the airport.

The girl's mother was expelled in Venezuela on April 25. Meanwhile, the American authorities sent his father to a maximum security prison in El Salvador in March under the invocation by Mr. Trump of a 18th century law in wartime to expel hundreds of immigrants.

A government supporter holds a sign showing a photo of Maikeelys Espinoza, during a walk to commemorate on May 1 (Labor Day), marking International Workers Day in Caracas on May 1, 2025. Pedro Mattey / AFP via Getty Images

For years, the Maduro government had mainly refused the entry of immigrants expelled from the United States, but since Mr. Trump took up his duties this year, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, including 180 who spent up to 16 days at the US Naval Base of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, were expelled in their country of origin.

Maduro thanked Trump on Wednesday for the return of the toddler, said Agency France-Press. Receiving the little daughter of the Caracas presidential palace, Maduro thanked Trump for a “deeply human act”.

The Trump administration said the Venezuelans sent to Guantanamo and El Salvador were members of the Aragua Tren, but provided little evidence to support the allegation.

“There have been and there will be differences, but it is possible, with the blessing of God, to move forward and solve many problems,” said Maduro, alluding to the deep divisions between the governments of Son and Mr. Trump. “I hope and aspire that very soon, we can also save the father of Maikelys and the 253 Venezuelans who are in Salvador.”

