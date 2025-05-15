The United Kingdom has the fastest growing economy in STARMER's boost.





The British economy has increased 0.7 % over the first three months of this year, and according to the new official figure, it has become the fastest growing economy in the G7 with the improvement of Sir Keir Starmer.

According to the National Statistics Secretariat, GDP has grown to the fastest and the fastest one year more than expected.

This figure showed economic growth in the first quarter of 2025. The only time before Donald Trump revealed the tariffs on the day of liberation in early April

Open the image in the gallery

This figure is a boost welcome to Rachel Reeves (Swimming Pool/AFP).

The figures are welcomed by Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rachel Reeves, but after the economy was stagnant for the first six months, experts warned that they were artificially expanded by companies that strengthened production to avoid US presidential tariffs.

President Trump has been tumbling and economic instability in the global market in countries around the world, including the UK.

This figure is also expected to deal with the period before the superintendent's employee's national insurance hike, and the increase in national wages and the employment rights legislation will be weighed on the project.

Sir Keir seized the character and described it as a great and welcome. The prime minister thinks they show the power, elasticity and potential of the British economy.

And Reeves said the growth figures showed that the government was making the right choice.

Today's growth shows the strengths and potential of the British economy.

Open the image in the gallery

The total domestic production (GDP) has grown faster than expected and has increased at the fastest speed for one year over the first quarter of 2025 (PA Wire).

She added: For the first three months of this year, the British economy grew faster than the United States, Canada, France, Italy and Germany. In the background of global uncertainty, we are making the right choice from national interests. I admit that both do more work.

0.7 % of growth means that economists came before 0.6 % of quarterly growth. It was also the highest GDP ratio since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy increased 0.9 %.

But Keir added: “The UK is now growing the fastest in the G7, and our behavioral change plans have recorded four interest rates since July, and wages are rising faster than the price.

But I know that the cost of the living crisis is not over.

Economists in the UK Industrial Union (CBI) warned that the increase in activities was a pleasant surprise, but the strengths of the Q1 GDP could prove one -off.

CBI's Economist (Ben Jones) said the business is carefully maintaining employment and investment plans, as employment costs increase rapidly in autumn budgets.

Open the image in the gallery

The company's national insurance donation has increased from April, and some economists said they will force companies to cut their jobs. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

It is now important for the government to grow into the economy through the upcoming expenditure review.

According to the latest figures, the economic growth in March slowed from 0.5 %in February to 0.2 %as the UK plant began to plunge.

The ministers also acknowledged that the latest GDP figures have yet to explain the impact of the government's increase in national insurance donations to employers.

Finance Minister Emma Reynolds asked about the tax increase in April. I will definitely sit here and not predict what will happen later, but I think the foundation of the economy seems very strong.

Open the image in the gallery

The United States has imposed a 10 %blank tariff for most British products in the world's largest economy (Getty Images)

Shadow Chancellor Sir Sir Stride also pointed out that the budget liability office (OBR) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered short -term growth forecasts and struck employer national insurance hikes.

Mel said that the economy is growing, but OBR and IMF have lowered their UKS growth.

Labor job taxes, unemployment bills, and reckless choices increased 10% of unemployed people and 3,500 workers.

Open the image in the gallery

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride has branded job taxes in employer national insurance hikes. (Getty image)

Ewen Stewart, a member of the Growth Committee, warned and warned that the figures remained very weak in the economy.

He added: The more important matrix is ​​not a headline GDP, but a real GDP per person, which reflects the overall standard of living. This increased 0.5 % in the first quarter, but is behind the reduction of the previous two -quarter.

Moreover, the true GDP per capita has rarely increased since 2020, which is unprecedented in modern economic history.

Significant tax hikes -especially the increase in employer NICs have been effective in April and will complicate the growth crisis faced by the UK. This crisis is generally affected by increasing taxation, weakly controlled public spending and constantly increasing regulations strengthen optimism and potential.

