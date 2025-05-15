



The British economy grew at the fastest speed between January and March, ignoring the collapse warnings of activities before Donald invested and exported before Donald swept tariffs.

The National Statistics Secretariat said that the GDP rose 0.7% in the quarter, rising 0.6%, and continued to expand after 0.1% in the last three months of last year.

The latest snapshots led by the dominant service sector in the UK will warn that business leaders will face jobs and growth earlier this year and reinforce Rachel Reeves.

However, economists warned that after the April 2 reorganization date, the late growth would be much weaker due to concerns about Trump's irregular tariff planning.

The ONS said that the growth of the service sector is extensive in the first quarter, and retail, wholesale and computer programming have a strong start throughout the year, just like automobiles and advertisements. This is slightly offset by the fall of education, communication and legal services.

In the service sector, production, mining, and energy, including 0.7% growth, increased 1.1%, while the construction sector activities did not grow.

GDP graphics

The latest snapshot is in contrast to the alarms that are ringing by business leaders earlier this year, and warned that the economy will be in a recession, including the contribution of 25 billion national insurance from April.

But economists said that in the first quarter, many strengths were in a hurry to overcome the US presidential tariffs, and as the spending on aircraft, IT equipment and machines increased, it was the result of more powerful business investment.

Paul Dales, the UK's chief economist at consulting Capital Economics, is completely conflicted with the plunge of business confidence triggered by national insurance donations for employers, national insurance donations to employers and minimum wages with minimum wages.

Emphasizing the scrambled to overcome the Washington Swing Border Tax, the UK exports increased 3.5%due to the three consecutive quarterly decrease, leading international trade and adding 0.4 percentage points to GDP growth in the first quarter.

Sanjay Raja, the leading British economist of Deutsche Bank, said it is clear that the transaction is leading.

Reeves said the government's plan is working as the British economy surpassed all G7 colleagues in the first quarter.

In the background of global uncertainty, we are making the right choice from national interests. Since the election, we have already signed four interest rates, two trade contracts, saved British steel, and increased the minimum wage to increase millions of wages.

The Keir Starmers government has tried to seize the UK in international falls, focusing on the government's interest in the government's industrial strategy, including agreement with Washington to reduce some of the tariffs of Trump on automobiles, aluminum and steel.

The Prime Minister also agreed to an old trade contract with India and will promote close trade relationships with the EU at the top designed to reset the relationship with Brussels after next week.

Analysts expected bumper growth in the first quarter after unexpectedly expanded 0.5% in February. As a result, monthly data showed that GDP rose 0.2% in March. As a result, urban economists surpassed this moon's zero growth forecast.

Despite the survey of consumer trust and business sentiment in recent months, despite the rapid decline in recent months, British furniture has been flexible to increase economic uncertainty.

Trump's tariff policy torpedo business reliability and international trade are expected to be much weaker, so it can change for the next few months.

Last week, British Banks worsened last week as the global uncertainty of the British presidential trade war increased.

MEL STRIDE, Shadow Chancellor, said the government's tax hikes would be in danger of progress in the economy. While the economy is growing while welcoming, OBR and IMF have lowered UKS growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/may/15/uk-economy-forecasts-growth-first-quarter

